Melania Trump combina unas botas de combate con sus jeans ajustados, llevando la tendencia del momento

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in MD, today on February 26, 2020🇺🇸❤️they returned to Washington, D.C. after a two-day official visit to India🙏🏻 • #MelaniaTrump #FLOTUS #DonaldTrump #POTUS #USA #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #UnitedStates #UnitedStatesOfAmerica #President