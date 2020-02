El nombre que podría tener el príncipe Carlos cuando sea rey es sorprendente

View this post on Instagram

The Prince of Wales received a wonderful welcome in Bedworth this afternoon! 👋 His Royal Highness was visiting the Nicholas Chamberlaine Almshouses, in his role as Patron of @thealmshouseassociation. Nicholas Chamberlaine was a 17th century rector of Bedworth, who left money in his will for almshouses to be built. The Nicholas Chamberlaine Almshouses accommodate residents in 27 sheltered housing apartments. Today over tea, His Royal Highness met residents, including Andrea who gave HRH a tour of her apartment. Before departing, His Royal Highness planted a tree in the garden to mark the visit. The Almshouses were visited in 1934 by HRH’s uncle, Edward, The Prince of Wales. The oak tree that was planted still stands today. On his final stop of the day, HRH visited @veteranscp, a local charity in Nuneaton that was created, supports and is run by veterans. The Prince met partner organisations who support the charity, including @combatstress of which The Prince has been Patron since 2003. . 📸 Clarence House / PA