Miley Cyrus impacta con minivestido y maxibotas de cuero a los muslos

AUSTRALIA! I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne! This one-night only event will take place at Lakeside Stadium, Albert Park. Tickets go on sale at 2pm AEDT tomorrow, Tuesday 25th February (Los Angeles, USA Mon, 24 Feb 2020 at 7:00 pm PST) from www.ticketek.com.au Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildlife, and communities affected by the devastating fires.