Meghan Markle podría reunirse con Salma Hayek antes de dejar la realeza oficialmente

. Take note! #New engagements for Meghan & Harry: — The couple will attend at the Invictus Games in May. — Meghan will mark #InternationalWomensday2020 on March 8. Further details are to be announced. — The couple will join the Queen & members of the Royal Family for the #Commonwealthday Service at Wabbey on March 9. — The couple will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 7. — The couple will attend the annual Endeavour Fund awards in London on March 5.