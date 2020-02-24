Meghan Markle podría reunirse con Salma Hayek antes de dejar la realeza oficialmente
La duquesa debe cumplir con compromisos reales antes de su renuncia oficial.
Antes de dejar la realeza de forma oficial, Meghan Markle de cumplir con ciertos compromisos que tiene pendiente bajo el cargo de duquesa de Sussex y entre estos destaca la conmemoración del Día Internacional de la Mujer, fecha en la que se podrían encontrar con la actriz mexicana Salma Hayek.
Según los reportes, el evento en el que ambas mujeres podrían encontrase tiene que ver con la edición especial de Vogue Reino Unido “Forces for Change”, en la que la duquesa colaboró como editora.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry comenzaron a crear varias organizaciones benéficas en el mundo
Meghan y Harry están enfocados de hacer del mundo un lugar mejor
Meghan Markle apoya el empoderamiento femenino
The couple will attend at the Invictus Games in May. — Meghan will mark #InternationalWomensday2020 on March 8. Further details are to be announced. — The couple will join the Queen & members of the Royal Family for the #Commonwealthday Service at Wabbey on March 9. — The couple will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 7. — The couple will attend the annual Endeavour Fund awards in London on March 5.
Recordemos que para esta edición de la revista hubo 15 mujeres invitadas, quienes ofrecieron sus perspectivas acerca del empoderamiento femenino en la actualidad y entre las invitadas estuvo Hayek.
La información de este posible encuentro empezó a circular luego de que la actriz anunciara en su cuenta de Instagram que será la primera oradora de un evento que celebrará “Forces for Change”.
#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue ( sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade.
La noticia fue confirmada por el editor de la revista, Edward Enninful, quien además agregó que habrá otras mujeres participantes.
Hasta el momento los Sussex no han manifestado la presencia de la duquesa en el evento, pero sí estarán en Reino Unido para la fecha.
Meghan Markle ha demostrado su compromiso por el empoderamiento femenino y además se ha convertido en un ejemplo internacionalmente, en especial luego de tomar la decisión de seguir el rumbo que cree más conveniente pare ella y su familia.