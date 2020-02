Hija de Jennifer Lopez sorprendió con nuevo look en su cumpleaños y luce idéntica a su madre

View this post on Instagram

Max and Emme blowing out their candles yesterday for their birthday. When Emme help blow Max’s last candle my heart just fluttered. Can’t believe the coconuts are officially 12 years old already. Pre-teens in the house 🥺🎂 ______________________________________________ #EmmeMaribel #EmmeMuniz #MaxDavid #MaxMuniz #Love #Twins #JLo #JenniferLopez #ARod #AlexRodriguez #JrodKids #Coconuts @JLo @ARod