Kate Middleton sorprende al utilizar una falda con animal print y botas altas
La duquesa de Cambridge está inmersa en el importante tema de la primera infancia
Kate Middleton es una referencia en cuanto se trata de estilo y elegancia. La duquesa de Cambridge impone tendencias con los atuendos que escoge para salir en público, siempre llevándolos a la perfección, incluso los estampados difíciles como el animal print.
Para una emotiva publicación en su cuenta de Instagram, donde sale al lado de su pequeña Charlotte, Kate utiliza una maxi falda de animal print, combinada con un suéter azul marino y botas altas. Elegante, sencilla y hermosa.
Thank you for the amazing response to The Duchess of Cambridge’s #5BigQuestions on the Under Fives survey! You have helped start essential conversations about the importance of early childhood. The findings will provide a vital source of information for the early years sector, helping it to better understand public perceptions of the importance of the early years, and the first-hand experiences of parents, families and carers. The survey is now closed, and we look forward to sharing our findings with you in the coming months.
La publicación fue por motivo de una entrevista que ofreció la duquesa referente a su experiencia como madre. Luego de una encuesta con sus seguidores, agradeció la participación y espera compartir pronto los resultados.
🎙️ The Duchess of Cambridge has joined @MrsGiFletcher for an episode of the ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast to talk about her landmark #5BigQuestions survey. On the special episode of ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’, released on Saturday, 15th February at 1600 GMT The Duchess and Giovanna discuss the importance of the early years, their shared experiences as mothers to three children, and The Duchess’s ‘5 Big Questions on the Under fives’ survey. It’s not too late to have your say in the biggest national conversation on the early years — visit the link in our bio to complete the survey 📋 and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.
"Has ayudado a iniciar conversaciones esenciales sobre la importancia de la primera infancia. Los resultados proporcionarán una fuente vital de información para el sector de los primeros años, ayudándolo a comprender mejor las percepciones públicas de la importancia de los primeros años y las experiencias de primera mano de los padres, las familias y los cuidadores".
Sus seguidores resaltaron la importancia de esta encuesta y de ahondar en el tema, un proyecto que muestra el interés de Kate Middleton por sus hijos y por el bienestar de los niños alrededor del mundo.