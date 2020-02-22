Estás viendo:

Kate Middleton sorprende al utilizar una falda con animal print y botas altas

La duquesa de Cambridge está inmersa en el importante tema de la primera infancia

Por Levy Martínez

Kate Middleton es una referencia en cuanto se trata de estilo y elegancia. La duquesa de Cambridge impone tendencias con los atuendos que escoge para salir en público, siempre llevándolos a la perfección, incluso los estampados difíciles como el animal print.

Para una emotiva publicación en su cuenta de Instagram, donde sale al lado de su pequeña Charlotte, Kate utiliza una maxi falda de animal print, combinada con un suéter azul marino y botas altas. Elegante, sencilla y hermosa.

 

La publicación fue por motivo de una entrevista que ofreció la duquesa referente a su experiencia como madre. Luego de una encuesta con sus seguidores, agradeció la participación y espera compartir pronto los resultados.

 

"Has ayudado a iniciar conversaciones esenciales sobre la importancia de la primera infancia. Los resultados proporcionarán una fuente vital de información para el sector de los primeros años, ayudándolo a comprender mejor las percepciones públicas de la importancia de los primeros años y las experiencias de primera mano de los padres, las familias y los cuidadores".

La duquesa de Cambridge es el miembro de la realeza más querido por el público

 

Sus seguidores resaltaron la importancia de esta encuesta y de ahondar en el tema, un proyecto que muestra el interés de Kate Middleton por sus hijos y por el bienestar de los niños alrededor del mundo.

