Kate Middleton sorprende al utilizar una falda con animal print y botas altas

Thank you for the amazing response to The Duchess of Cambridge’s #5BigQuestions on the Under Fives survey! You have helped start essential conversations about the importance of early childhood. The findings will provide a vital source of information for the early years sector, helping it to better understand public perceptions of the importance of the early years, and the first-hand experiences of parents, families and carers. The survey is now closed, and we look forward to sharing our findings with you in the coming months.