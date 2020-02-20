Drew Barrymore muestra los cambios de su cuerpo tras subir y bajar de peso y da mensaje
Drew se ve más saludable y llena de energía
La actriz Drew Barrymore ha experimentado un gran cambio desde la última vez que la vimos en una película, eligiendo una vida más saludable.
El martes, la protagonista de 50 primeras citas compartió una serie de fotos de antes y después en su Instagram y también incluyó videos de sus intensos entrenamientos, todo mientras elogiaba a su entrenadora, Marnie Alton
"Esta mujer es mi maestra desde hace mucho tiempo y mi querida amiga importante", escribió Drew en la foto. "Ella me ayudó. Me curó. Me animó a seguir adelante cuando sentí que ser fuerte era una tarea insuperable".
“Lo que no puedo ocultar es que algunos días son muy difíciles y no me siento tan bonita”, expresó Drew Barrymore.
En otra fotografía, destacó su gran cambio y escribió "Subo y bajo. La montaña rusa de mi cuerpo es un paseo desafiante, pero hermoso. Hice dos hijos. ¡El propósito más importante para mí estar en este planeta es para ellos! Es un verdadero milagro que haya podido tener a estas dos chicas. Así que, sean cuales sean las consecuencias de mi cuerpo, ¡adelante!".
Drew Barrymore siguió escribiendo "Dicho esto, ha habido ocasiones en que me he parado en mi armario y lloré. Odiaba vestirme. ¡No me sentí bien! Me cuesta mucho parecer decente. ¡Tengo que comer bien y trabajar duro! Así que NO te dejes engañar por lo que ves cuando la gente es delgada justo después del bebé. No te compares con las revistas y las alfombras rojas. Si me veía decente en todo lo que he hecho desde que tuve a mis dos hijos, he arañado mi camino hacia allí".