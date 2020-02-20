Comparten la última foto de Caroline Flack antes de morir
Sus allegados están devastados
Una noticia devastó al mundo del espectáculo: Caroline Flack, presentadora del reality británico Love Island, fue hallada muerta en su apartamento en Londres el pasado 15 de febrero, confirmándose más tarde que se había suicidado.
Nadie sospechaba que una tragedia de esta magnitud estuviese por ocurrir, ni siquiera su mejor amiga Mollie Grosberg, quien compartió la que podría ser la última foto en vida de la conductora de televisión.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @beautymagazineuk for asking me to host your awards !!!! thank you @asos for making me this dress and Thank you everyone there for just being so lovely . Felt like I was at home . Felt so nice . And thanks to my team … the best in the biz … @louisaboothwasmcdonald @nathan.charles.smith @styledbynana and @gemflossi
La última foto con vida de Caroline Flack
Ambas celebraron juntas el 14 de febrero, Día de San Valentín, y Caroline Flack se veía muy animada, sin rastro de tristeza en su rostro.
"Nuestro divertido San Valentín nos trajo galletas y leche de avena este año", comentó Mollie al publicar la foto en sus historias de Instagram. Lo que jamás imaginó es que al día siguiente su mejor amiga estaría sin vida.
También compartió sus mejores fotos con Caroline, recordándola no con tristeza sino con la alegría de haberla conocido y haber compartido con ella.
View this post on Instagram
I can’t even find the right words to say here and I’m sure it sounds rambly but she deserves a million tributes and more. Everyone remember her in the best way. Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide. When she let you in, you were the luckiest and she taught me to love everyone and forgive everyone. She forgave so easily and loved so hard and I’ll never ever ever stop loving her. Today feels like it’s not real and I wish it wasn’t. This girl was a force and always said the right thing, always made me feel safe and looked after even during her own shit. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and we all feel it. This massive and painful and heartbreaking loss for all her friends and her incredible family. I hope we find peace with each other the way she has found it now. She brought us all together. I love you forever and always my baby girl. I kissed your head yesterday and it was the last time and it was the most precious feeling. I love you forever and ever and ever.
"Ni siquiera puedo encontrar las palabras correctas para decir aquí y estoy segura de que suena divagado, pero ella merece un millón de homenajes y más. Todos la recuerdan de la mejor manera. Carrie siempre tenía una sonrisa en su rostro, una risa traviesa y su corazón abierto de par en par", escribió Mollie, quien se desempeña como productora de televisión.
View this post on Instagram
Been advised not to go on social media … but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year….. this kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own… I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with …. I’m taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into to.I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone ❤️
"Esta chica era una fuerza y siempre decía lo correcto, siempre me hacía sentir segura y cuidada (…) Este es el peor dolor que he sentido y todos lo sentimos. Esta pérdida masiva, dolorosa y desgarradora para todos sus amigos y su increíble familia. Espero que encontremos la paz el uno con el otro como ella la ha encontrado ahora", agregó en su mensaje en Instagram.
Te recomendamos en video: