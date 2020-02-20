Estás viendo:

Comparten la última foto de Caroline Flack antes de morir

Sus allegados están devastados

Por Daniela Bracho

Una noticia devastó al mundo del espectáculo: Caroline Flack, presentadora del reality británico Love Island, fue hallada muerta en su apartamento en Londres el pasado 15 de febrero, confirmándose más tarde que se había suicidado.

Nadie sospechaba que una tragedia de esta magnitud estuviese por ocurrir, ni siquiera su mejor amiga Mollie Grosberg, quien compartió la que podría ser la última foto en vida de la conductora de televisión.

La última foto con vida de Caroline Flack

Ambas celebraron juntas el 14 de febrero, Día de San Valentín, y Caroline Flack se veía muy animada, sin rastro de tristeza en su rostro.

 

caroline flick

"Nuestro divertido San Valentín nos trajo galletas y leche de avena este año", comentó Mollie al publicar la foto en sus historias de Instagram. Lo que jamás imaginó es que al día siguiente su mejor amiga estaría sin vida.

También compartió sus mejores fotos con Caroline, recordándola no con tristeza sino con la alegría de haberla conocido y haber compartido con ella.

I can’t even find the right words to say here and I’m sure it sounds rambly but she deserves a million tributes and more. Everyone remember her in the best way. Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide. When she let you in, you were the luckiest and she taught me to love everyone and forgive everyone. She forgave so easily and loved so hard and I’ll never ever ever stop loving her. Today feels like it’s not real and I wish it wasn’t. This girl was a force and always said the right thing, always made me feel safe and looked after even during her own shit. This is the worst pain I’ve ever felt and we all feel it. This massive and painful and heartbreaking loss for all her friends and her incredible family. I hope we find peace with each other the way she has found it now. She brought us all together. I love you forever and always my baby girl. I kissed your head yesterday and it was the last time and it was the most precious feeling. I love you forever and ever and ever.

"Ni siquiera puedo encontrar las palabras correctas para decir aquí y estoy segura de que suena divagado, pero ella merece un millón de homenajes y más. Todos la recuerdan de la mejor manera. Carrie siempre tenía una sonrisa en su rostro, una risa traviesa y su corazón abierto de par en par", escribió Mollie, quien se desempeña como productora de televisión.

"Esta chica era una fuerza y ​​siempre decía lo correcto, siempre me hacía sentir segura y cuidada (…) Este es el peor dolor que he sentido y todos lo sentimos. Esta pérdida masiva, dolorosa y desgarradora para todos sus amigos y su increíble familia. Espero que encontremos la paz el uno con el otro como ella la ha encontrado ahora", agregó en su mensaje en Instagram.

