La reina Letizia da clases de estilo con un vestido midi y maxi botas

View this post on Instagram

King Felipe and Queen Letizia presented the National Research Awards 2019. The event took place at the Courtyard of the Bourbons in the Palace. . . . The National Research Awards were created in 1982 by the Ministry of Education and Science, with the Call for the National Research Award “Santiago Ramón y Cajal”, in Scientific Research. . These awards are granted by the Secretary of State for Universities, Research, Development and Innovation, which recognize the merit of those researchers of Spanish nationality who are carrying out outstanding work in scientific fields of international relevance and who contribute exceptionally to the advancement of science, to the best knowledge of the human being and his coexistence, to the transfer of technology and to the progress of Humanity. . The awards are presented in five categories : National Prize “Gregorio Marañón” of Medicine, National Prize “Santiago Ramón y Cajal” of Biology, “Leonardo Torres Quevedo” National Engineering Prize, National Prize “Pascual Madoz” of Law and Economic and Social Science and National Prize “Ramón Menéndez Pidal” of Humanities. . The King and Queen of Spain met with the members of the jury and administration before taking their seats in the front row. . .#kingofspain #kingfelipevi #kingfelipeofspain #reydespaña #reyfelipevi #reyfelipe #españa #spanishroyalfamily #queenletizia #reinaletizia #queenletiziaofspain #letiziaortiz #princessleonor #princessleonorofspain #infantasofia #infantasofiaofspain #royalpictures #infantasofíadeespaña #princessleonorofspain #spain #royalfamilyofspain