La reina Letizia da clases de estilo con un vestido midi y maxi botas

Las maxi botas son las preferidas de la reina Letizia y Kate Middleton.

Por Roxana Peña

La reina Letizia es un referente de moda y es que tiene un gran estilo e impone tendencias con todo lo que usa.

Las princesas Leonor y Sofía sorprenden con lo grande que están al lado de su madre Letizia

Ya son unas señoritas muy elegantes

Recientemente dio clases de elegancia con un total black que usó para los Premios Nacionales de Investigación, compuesto por un vestido midi ajustado al cuerpo, de cuello asimétrico y mangas largas firmado por COS.

El look lo complementó con un cinturón de piel negro con el que acentuó su cintura y unas maxi botas del mismo tono, con el que lució hermosa.

Además, llevó joyas de plata bañadas en oro, un anillo en la mano izquierda y unos zarcillos de argolla petit, y su cabello lo lució suelto con un make up bastante sencillo con delineado en el contorno de ojos en tono negro, y un labial rosa suave con gloss como parte de los protagonistas del evento.

La reina Letizia impactó en una sesión de fotos con vestido fucsia de cuento de hadas

El vestido Carolina Herrera ya lo había lucido anteriormente

Las maxi botas son lo más usado por la reina Letizia y Kate Middleton

Este look hizo recordar a uno que llevó la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, hace poco, y dejó muy claro que las maxi botas son la tendencia de la temporada, incluyendo a las mujeres de la realeza.

