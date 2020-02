La tierna foto de la princesa Charlotte con la que Kate Middleton le envió un poderoso mensaje a los padres

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇧 Duchess Kate will feature on 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' special podcast with Giovanna Fletcher to discuss about the Duchess' UK-wide #5BigQuestions early childhood survey. 🙋🏻‍♀️⁣ ⁣ They will both share their experiences as parents and highlight the importance of early years. It will be released on February 15th at 4pm GMT. 🙌🏻👶🏼❤️⁣ ⁣ 📌 If you are from the UK and want to take part in Duchess Kate's quick survey, click this link — https://5bigquestions.org.uk 🙏🏻