Estás viendo:

Hija de Jennifer Lopez demuestra que tiene el cabello más hermoso al natural

Hija de Jennifer Lopez demuestra que tiene el cabello más hermoso al natural

La joven ha dado un gran ejemplo con su estilo.

Por Roxana Peña

Emme, la hija de Jennifer Lopez y Marc Anthony, ha demostrando tener un gran talento para el canto como el de sus padres.

La joven de 11 años se ha destacado por su angelical voz, y recientemente en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl tuvo una presentación impecable junto a su madre.

View this post on Instagram

This was the most important moment from the halftime show ! I appreciate brilliant, impactful, smart productions so much!! #kidsdontbelongincages #keepfamiliestogether #Repost @resistancerevivalchorus ・・・ Jennifer Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz stole the #SuperBowl halftime show on Sunday. She emerged from a cage as she started singing and her song choice had a not-too-subtle message: "Let's Get Loud" mashed up with Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It was a call to Latinx women to say we see you, a moment for Dreamers and immigrants, and a powerful duet that reminded President Donald Trump that, yes, Puerto Rico is part of the United States 🇵🇷 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Two years after #HurricaneMaria, the @nytimes reports that federal funds have yet to come in for a single permanent road reconstruction project in PR, the island of Vieques remains without a hospital, and 30,000 homes remain covered by blue roof tarps that were supposed to be temporary. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #UnidosPorPR #PuertoRicoRelief #HelpPuertoRico #JLo #JenniferLopez #EmmeMuniz #SBLIV #halftimeshow #familiesbelongtogether #NoKidsInCages #NeverAgainIsNow #AbolishICE

A post shared by Rachel Paige Goldstein (@rachelpaigegoldstein) on

Hija de Jennifer Lopez demuestra que tiene el cabello más hermoso al natural

Sin embargo, la adolescente también goza de un estilo único y original que ha enamorado a todos, incluyendo su cabello.

Emme ha demostrado que su cabello castaño al natural, y con rizos es lo más hermoso, y lo ha presumido en varias oportunidades llevándolo suelto.

La hija de Jennifer Lopez ha dado una gran lección y es que aunque no está mal secarse o plancharse el cabello, lo mejor es lucirlo al natural con mucho orgullo.

Incluso hace poco durante una salida con Jennifer, la joven llevó el cabello recogido, y su parte de adelante estaba sin secar ni arreglar, y se veía completamente hermosa y radiante.

Emme es muy segura de sí misma y su estilo deportivo y original la han convertido en un gran ejemplo para las jóvenes de ahora que se preocupan tanto por su físico, y usan ropa inadecuada para su edad.

 

Te recomendamos en video

 

Relacionados