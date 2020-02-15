Hija de Jennifer Lopez demuestra que tiene el cabello más hermoso al natural

View this post on Instagram

This was the most important moment from the halftime show ! I appreciate brilliant, impactful, smart productions so much!! #kidsdontbelongincages #keepfamiliestogether #Repost @resistancerevivalchorus ・・・ Jennifer Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz stole the #SuperBowl halftime show on Sunday. She emerged from a cage as she started singing and her song choice had a not-too-subtle message: "Let's Get Loud" mashed up with Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It was a call to Latinx women to say we see you, a moment for Dreamers and immigrants, and a powerful duet that reminded President Donald Trump that, yes, Puerto Rico is part of the United States 🇵🇷 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Two years after #HurricaneMaria, the @nytimes reports that federal funds have yet to come in for a single permanent road reconstruction project in PR, the island of Vieques remains without a hospital, and 30,000 homes remain covered by blue roof tarps that were supposed to be temporary. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #UnidosPorPR #PuertoRicoRelief #HelpPuertoRico #JLo #JenniferLopez #EmmeMuniz #SBLIV #halftimeshow #familiesbelongtogether #NoKidsInCages #NeverAgainIsNow #AbolishICE