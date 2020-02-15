Hija de Jennifer Lopez demuestra que tiene el cabello más hermoso al natural
La joven ha dado un gran ejemplo con su estilo.
Emme, la hija de Jennifer Lopez y Marc Anthony, ha demostrando tener un gran talento para el canto como el de sus padres.
La joven de 11 años se ha destacado por su angelical voz, y recientemente en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl tuvo una presentación impecable junto a su madre.
View this post on Instagram
This was the most important moment from the halftime show ! I appreciate brilliant, impactful, smart productions so much!! #kidsdontbelongincages #keepfamiliestogether #Repost @resistancerevivalchorus ・・・ Jennifer Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz stole the #SuperBowl halftime show on Sunday. She emerged from a cage as she started singing and her song choice had a not-too-subtle message: "Let's Get Loud" mashed up with Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It was a call to Latinx women to say we see you, a moment for Dreamers and immigrants, and a powerful duet that reminded President Donald Trump that, yes, Puerto Rico is part of the United States 🇵🇷 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Two years after #HurricaneMaria, the @nytimes reports that federal funds have yet to come in for a single permanent road reconstruction project in PR, the island of Vieques remains without a hospital, and 30,000 homes remain covered by blue roof tarps that were supposed to be temporary. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #UnidosPorPR #PuertoRicoRelief #HelpPuertoRico #JLo #JenniferLopez #EmmeMuniz #SBLIV #halftimeshow #familiesbelongtogether #NoKidsInCages #NeverAgainIsNow #AbolishICE
Sin embargo, la adolescente también goza de un estilo único y original que ha enamorado a todos, incluyendo su cabello.
Emme ha demostrado que su cabello castaño al natural, y con rizos es lo más hermoso, y lo ha presumido en varias oportunidades llevándolo suelto.
La hija de Jennifer Lopez ha dado una gran lección y es que aunque no está mal secarse o plancharse el cabello, lo mejor es lucirlo al natural con mucho orgullo.
View this post on Instagram
Bir Ulduz Doğur⭐️ Super Bowl’da anası Jennifer Lopez ve Shakira’ya eşlik edib onlarla birliktə mahnı oxuyan 11 yaşındaki Emme Muñiz, videoda gördüğünüz kimi anası tərəfindən özənlə çalıştırılır. 💫 Bu arada Emme’nin atası Marc Anthony olduğunu da xatırladaq🎶 #emmemuniz #jlo #like4likes #instabaku #instablogger #following #azerbaycan🇦🇿 #qizlargramm #girls #celebrity
Incluso hace poco durante una salida con Jennifer, la joven llevó el cabello recogido, y su parte de adelante estaba sin secar ni arreglar, y se veía completamente hermosa y radiante.
Emme es muy segura de sí misma y su estilo deportivo y original la han convertido en un gran ejemplo para las jóvenes de ahora que se preocupan tanto por su físico, y usan ropa inadecuada para su edad.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations also to #emmemuniz @jlo & @marcanthony ‘s 11 year old daughter ! Many are referring to her and the other children singing “lets get loud” from cages. At her young age sang at the Super Bowl & made a powerful political statement! Bravo 👏🏻 – Photo by @chepejose
