Meghan Markle pone a dieta al príncipe Harry para Hollywood
Meghan está preocupada por el peso que ha ganado el príncipe Harry en los últimos meses.
Meghan Markle se preocupa mucho por su salud y físico, y el de su familia, entre ellos por supuesto el príncipe Harry.
Es por eso que ha decidido imponer un régimen alimenticio para su esposo, según informó una fuente cercana de la pareja al medio Radar Online.
"As you get older, you become more comfortable in your skin and comfortable in saying no to things . . . I've also learned that saying no is just as valuable as saying yes. It's something that, I think, comes with age and really having a sense of your self-worth. And then you make choices based on that." -Meghan Markle
Y es que ahora que Meghan quiere volver a la actuación y estarán cerca de Hollywood, quiere que el príncipe esté en forma y adelgace los kilos que ha aumentado desde hace algunos meses.
“Están ansiosos por reunirse en Los Ángeles, pero en preparación de su inminente movimiento, ella quiere ponerlo en forma. Ha aumentado algunas libras últimamente, especialmente alrededor de la cara, y Meg le ordenó que lo resolviera", dijo la fuente al medio.
Back to School? 📚 Harry and Meghan paid a visit to Stanford University earlier this week to brainstorm with professors about establishing their new charitable organization. Meghan graduated from Northwestern University in 2003 and education is one of the causes she champions. As a royal, she selected the Association of Commonwealth Universities as one of her royal patronages and has spoken about the importance of breaking down barriers to access education. What else did they do while in the Golden State? ☀️ The couple says they plan to spend the summer in Los Angeles…and rumor has it they are looking to buy a home in the city. Maybe they could be neighbors with Jeff Bezos – he certainly seems to own a lot of properties in LA!
Y detalló en qué consiste este régimen alimenticio que Meghan le ha impuesto a su esposo.
"Eso significa volver al gimnasio, reducir los carbohidratos y asociarse con un entrenador cada dos días como mínimo".
La nueva vida de Meghan y Harry lejos de la realeza
Meghan y Harry se mudaron a Canadá, pero buscan pasar un tiempo en California y estarán cerca de muchos famosos.
Incluso el medio informó que la pareja podría estar cerca de Jennifer Aniston y compartir con ella.
"Jen estará en Canadá en junio o julio para comenzar a filmar, todo estará bien, además habrá muchas oportunidades para que pasen el rato en Los Ángeles una vez que Meghan y Harry estén en la ciudad. Están ansiosos por reunirse".
#NEWS: According to Savannah Guthrie from the @TODAYshow, Meghan and Harry visited Stanford University yesterday to attend a brainstorming session over several hours with professors and academics at the prestigious university in Palo Alto, California. Upon arrival, they were personally greeted by Marc Tessier-Lavigne, the university's president
No es la primera vez que Meghan pone a dieta al príncipe Harry, pues antes de su boda en el 2018 también le impuso una balanceada dieta.