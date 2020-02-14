Meghan Markle pone a dieta al príncipe Harry para Hollywood

View this post on Instagram

"As you get older, you become more comfortable in your skin and comfortable in saying no to things . . . I've also learned that saying no is just as valuable as saying yes. It's something that, I think, comes with age and really having a sense of your self-worth. And then you make choices based on that." -Meghan Markle