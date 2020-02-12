Revelan imágenes nunca antes vistas de Joaquin Phoenix en el rodaje de Joker
Todd Phillips, director de la película, compartió las imágenes inéditas.
Luego del ansiado éxito de Joaquin Phoenix en los Premios Oscar 2020, en los que se llevó la estatuilla como Mejor Actor por su interpretación en Joker, Todd Phillips, director del filme, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram las imágenes nunca antes vista del rodaje.
Las imágenes son parte del detrás de cámara que se vivió durante la grabación de la película y se pueden apreciar tanto las prácticas de Phoenix como aquellos momentos en los que Phillips desempeñaba su rol de director.
Joaquin Phoenix triunfó en la temporada de premios
"We fear the idea of personal change, because we think we need to sacrifice something; to give something up. But human beings at our best are so creative and inventive, and we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment. . I have been a scoundrel all my life, I've been selfish. I've been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I'm grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. I think that's when we're at our best: when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for our past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow. When we educate each other; when we guide each other to redemption. . When he was 17, my brother [River] wrote this lyric. He said: "run to the rescue with love and peace will follow." ― Joaquin Phoenix
La publicación fue acompañada por un mensaje de agradecimiento luego de los triunfos alcanzados durante la temporada de premios que le dejó múltiples reconocimientos a la película.
Fotos inéditas
All of these were taken on our last day of shooting. It was bittersweet for sure— while it felt great to be done, we also had such an intense and unique experience— and then suddenly it just ends. What a ride this film has been and it all culminated with watching Joaquin walk up on that stage this weekend. Thanks again to the entire cast and crew. And especially the fans, for seeing through all the noise and showing up. #joker #illtellyouwhatyouget
“Todas estas fueron tomadas en nuestro último día de rodaje. Seguramente fue agridulce, aunque se sintió genial, también tuvimos una experiencia tan intensa y única, y de repente simplemente termina”, escribió Phillips sobre su experiencia al momento de finalizar la etapa de rodaje.
This Man "Joaquin Phoenix " as the JOKER (Arthur Fleck) 🤡 explored so much into the legendary character!! He took so much effort & pain to get the accolades he got today! The variations of "Laughter " he performed was unbelievable!! I knew the 1st day when I say the "Screen Test Teaser", this movie is going to be a "Masterpiece " Congratulations "MASTER" for bagging all the awards especially the OSCARS!! I have been following him from the "Gladiator"… I just wanted to become him when I saw "The Signs" & " The Village " !!! One of my Top 10 Method Actors!! Teach ME Master Phoenix 🙏💗 Congratulations @toddphillips1 ..Looking forward to the sequel 💗🤡
Mostró su emoción por el logro del actor durante la premiación más importante del mundo cinematográfico.
Joaquin Phoenix after winning his Oscar with Rooney Mara celebrating by eating vegan burgers.
“Qué paseo ha sido esta película y todo culminó con ver a Joaquín subir a ese escenario este fin de semana. Gracias nuevamente a todo el elenco y al equipo. Y especialmente a los fanáticos, por ver a través de todo el ruido y aparecer. #joker #illtellyouwhatyouget”, manifestó.
En las imágenes aparecen el actor y el director juntos, una de las más conmovedoras se trata de un abrazo entre ambos.