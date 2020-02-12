Revelan imágenes nunca antes vistas de Joaquin Phoenix en el rodaje de Joker

View this post on Instagram

“We fear the idea of personal change, because we think we need to sacrifice something; to give something up. But human beings at our best are so creative and inventive, and we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment. . I have been a scoundrel all my life, I’ve been selfish. I’ve been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I’m grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. I think that’s when we’re at our best: when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for our past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow. When we educate each other; when we guide each other to redemption. . When he was 17, my brother [River] wrote this lyric. He said: “run to the rescue with love and peace will follow.” ― Joaquin Phoenix . Joaquin Phoenix is the Oscars 2020 winner for Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Joker in Joker! Congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix on his first Oscar win. . ————————————— Follow @leadersbook for more! Tag your friends who need to read this! —————————————