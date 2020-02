Kate Middleton da una lección de elegancia al lucir una maxifalda con botas altas

View this post on Instagram

Today, two generations of The Royal Family visited The Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Nottinghamshire. Both The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled a plaque to mark the first Royal visit since the DMRC's opening. ❤️ Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre has been treating patients since October 2018, and will ensure rehabilitation treatment is available to seriously injured sailors, soldiers and members of the RAF. ❤️