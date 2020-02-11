El tierno video del príncipe Carlos con su hijo William que muestra su gran conexión
Les encanta divertirse juntos
El príncipe William ha sido unido con su padre, el príncipe Carlos, desde pequeño, especialmente a partir de la trágica muerte de la princesa Diana. Ambos comparte un vínculo especial y en un nuevo video de pudo evidenciar esa maravillosa relación.
Compartido por la cuenta que maneja los compromisos de William y Kate Middleton, en el video están padre e hijo jugando baloncesto con algunos atletas en sillas de ruedas y resaltando sus logros.
View this post on Instagram
Sixth time lucky 🏀 The Duke of Cambridge scores in Wheelchair Basketball (with a little help from The Prince of Wales!) during a visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre today. Together with The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge, they met patients and staff at DMRC Stanford Hall, which rehabilitates some of the most seriously injured members of the Armed Forces, whilst also helping to return those who have been injured in the course of training to work. It’s not all about physical rehabilitation though — supporting the mental health of patients is also a key part of the recovery process, with several patients at centre using gardening as a form of therapy, and in the workshop woodworking and other practical skills helped people gain more confidence and learn new skills.
"El duque de Cambridge obtiene puntajes en baloncesto en silla de ruedas (¡con un poco de ayuda del Príncipe de Gales!) durante una visita al Centro de rehabilitación médica de defensa hoy" escriben en la publicación de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, together with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, to meet patients and staff. DMRC Stanford Hall rehabilitates some of the most seriously injured members of the British Armed Forces, whilst also helping to return those who have been injured in the course of training to work. Facilities at the centre includes gyms, swimming and hydrotherapy pools, alongside social spaces and places for relaxation. DMRC Stanford Hall is part of the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) programme, which was spearheaded by the late Duke of Westminster to provide 21st century clinical rehabilitation for the Armed Forces and the Nation on the Stanford Hall estate — In 2018 The Duke of Cambridge attended a special ceremony as the Defence facility was handed over to the nation by the current The Duke of Westminster. Photos © PA
Continúan escribiendo "Junto con la duquesa de Cornwall, Camilla Parker, y la duquesa de Cambridge, se encontraron con pacientes y personal en el DMRC Stanford Hall, que rehabilita a algunos de los miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas más gravemente heridos, al tiempo que ayuda a devolver a los heridos en el transcurso de entrenamiento para trabajar".
Kate Middleton da una lección de elegancia al lucir una maxifalda con botas altas
La duquesa llevó un atuendo ideal para el frío.
"Sin embargo, no se trata solo de rehabilitación física: apoyar la salud mental de los pacientes también es una parte clave del proceso de recuperación, ya que varios pacientes en el centro utilizan la jardinería como una forma de terapia, y en el taller la carpintería y otras habilidades prácticas ayudaron a las personas a obtener más confianza y aprender nuevas habilidades" finaliza la emotiva publicación, una muestra más del gran corazón del príncipe William.