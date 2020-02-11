El tierno video del príncipe Carlos con su hijo William que muestra su gran conexión

View this post on Instagram

Sixth time lucky 🏀 The Duke of Cambridge scores in Wheelchair Basketball (with a little help from The Prince of Wales!) during a visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre today. Together with The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge, they met patients and staff at DMRC Stanford Hall, which rehabilitates some of the most seriously injured members of the Armed Forces, whilst also helping to return those who have been injured in the course of training to work. It’s not all about physical rehabilitation though — supporting the mental health of patients is also a key part of the recovery process, with several patients at centre using gardening as a form of therapy, and in the workshop woodworking and other practical skills helped people gain more confidence and learn new skills.