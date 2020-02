El homenaje a Fernando Luján y Kobe Bryant en los Oscar 2020 que conmovió a todos

View this post on Instagram

I have to admit that I have never seen the film that took home the OSCAR tonight for BEST PICTURE I like most was almost certain that the JOKER MOVIE was gonna win the crown for BP!!! But I have to say on behalf of the black and brown community THIS moment is a moment that felt right for so many more reasons beyond who won or not…… The asian community has been one of the most powerful and influential communities that’s here IN Hollywood and their efforts over the years like african Americans and Latinos have been overlooked…. So this moment has awaken and re-sparked SO MANY young people around the WORLD to KEEP DREAMING the impossible dream…… @justinlin happens to be one of my favorite people and for some reason he has committed himself to changing my life and I am forever grateful and humbled by his presence and IMPACT over my life…… #AsainPRIDE WORLDWIDE this is your time and moment!!!! Salute to you director Bong Joon Ho on your 4 wins tonight and thank you for the many years to come of young people from around feeling like the got next! #JokerMovie #Parasite #Fast9 #Morbius