El extraño hábito del príncipe Carlos por el que lo llaman “el príncipe malcriado”

View this post on Instagram

The Prince of Wales today presented honours at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. . 🎼 Congratulations to pianist, conductor and composer Joanna MacGregor, who was today awarded a CBE for services to Music. . 🪐 Previously President of the Royal Astronomical Society, Professor David Southwood was awarded a CBE for services to Space Science and Industry in the UK and Europe. . 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Married couple Janet and Neil Dewsbury have been fostering children together since 1983. Today, they were both awarded MBEs – congratulations! . 📸 Press Association