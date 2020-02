Oscar 2020: dónde y cuándo ver los premios en internet

View this post on Instagram

Best Actress nominee Renée Zellweger on Judy Garland: “She was a trailblazer in every respect. She went toe-to-toe with the guys on television and held her own. She always hit the ball back… she did speak her mind… I think she did everything. There was nothing she didn’t do. Just truly an inspirational, iconic performer. She was an original. She carved out a place that belongs to her."