Aparecen fotos de Kate Middleton adolescente y con mechas blancas en el cabello

This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the @bafta Awards 🎭 The Duke is President of BAFTA, with 2020 marking the 10th year of his presidency. During the ceremony, The Duke presented film producer Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, BAFTA’s highest accolade. After the ceremony, The Duke and Duchess met the winners of the 27 awards categories, including Renée Zellweger who won the award for Leading Actress. The Duke and Duchess also met Micheal Ward, the winner of the #EERisingStar Award, alongside his fellow nominees. Congratulations to all the winners at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards! #EEBAFTAs