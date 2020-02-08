Aparecen fotos de Kate Middleton adolescente y con mechas blancas en el cabello
Se veía totalmente diferente
Kate Middleton experimentó mucho en su época universitaria. Siendo adolescente, procuró experimentar en todas las áreas posibles en la universidad, participando incluso en un desfile de modas benéfico.
Y también, al parecer, experimentó con su cabello. Ahora como integrante de la realeza y duquesa de Cambridge, no puede hacer grandes transformaciones con su apariencia y mucho menos con su cabello, el que siempre lleva en tonos marrones y con ondas.
Kate Middleton y su melena adolescente
Pero siendo adolescente, la mayoría del tiempo lo llevaba con sus rulos naturales en las puntas y algunas veces incluso con mechas blancas postizas, que le daban un look más rebelde y hippie.
St.Andrews University charity fashion show
“Su cara es la misma, se ve siempre tan joven”, comentó en Instagram el usuario @dorothybartsissi.
Kate Middleton se casó con el príncipe William en 2011 en una inolvidable ceremonia.
Actualmente tiene 38 años y es madre de tres hijos, los adorables George, Charlotte y Louis. Y aunque son muchas sus ocupaciones diarias, siempre luce juvenil y hermosa.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the @bafta Awards 🎭 The Duke is President of BAFTA, with 2020 marking the 10th year of his presidency. During the ceremony, The Duke presented film producer Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, BAFTA’s highest accolade. After the ceremony, The Duke and Duchess met the winners of the 27 awards categories, including Renée Zellweger who won the award for Leading Actress. The Duke and Duchess also met Micheal Ward, the winner of the #EERisingStar Award, alongside his fellow nominees. Congratulations to all the winners at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards! #EEBAFTAs
Como en la reciente gala de los premios BAFTA en Londres, al que asistió con un precioso vestido blanco que dejó enamorados a todos los asistentes a la ceremonia. William, como siempre, muy guapo con un traje formal negro.
Kate Middleton ahora carga sobre sus hombros una mayor responsabilidad como figura de la Familia Real, desde la salida de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry de la realeza y sus actividades.
🏴Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating businesses and local communities in The Mumbles and Port Talbot. The Duke and Duchess visited one of Wales’ busiest Lifeboat Stations, The Mumbles RNLI. Lifeboat crews at The Mumbles have been saving lives for over 180 years and have been presented with 33 awards for gallantry. The Royal Family have long supported RNLI. The Queen has been Patron since 1952, the year of her Accession and The Duke of Kent has held the position of President since 1969. The Duke and Duchess met crew members and volunteers, many of whom are available 24/7 to help saves lives at sea.
Ahora tiene un mayor peso y un cronograma de actividades mucho más complejo, porque técnicamente tendría que cumplir con más eventos junto a su esposo William.
