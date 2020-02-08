Estás viendo:

Aparecen fotos de Kate Middleton adolescente y con mechas blancas en el cabello

Se veía totalmente diferente

Por Adriana González

Kate Middleton experimentó mucho en su época universitaria. Siendo adolescente, procuró experimentar en todas las áreas posibles en la universidad, participando incluso en un desfile de modas benéfico.

Y también, al parecer, experimentó con su cabello. Ahora como integrante de la realeza y duquesa de Cambridge, no puede hacer grandes transformaciones con su apariencia y mucho menos con su cabello, el que siempre lleva en tonos marrones y con ondas.

Kate Middleton y su melena adolescente

Pero siendo adolescente, la mayoría del tiempo lo llevaba con sus rulos naturales en las puntas y algunas veces incluso con mechas blancas postizas, que le daban un look más rebelde y hippie.

“Su cara es la misma, se ve siempre tan joven”, comentó en Instagram el usuario @dorothybartsissi.

 

Kate Middleton se casó con el príncipe William en 2011 en una inolvidable ceremonia.

Actualmente tiene 38 años y es madre de tres hijos, los adorables George, Charlotte y Louis. Y aunque son muchas sus ocupaciones diarias, siempre luce juvenil y hermosa.

Como en la reciente gala de los premios BAFTA en Londres, al que asistió con un precioso vestido blanco que dejó enamorados a todos los asistentes a la ceremonia. William, como siempre, muy guapo con un traje formal negro.

Kate Middleton ahora carga sobre sus hombros una mayor responsabilidad como figura de la Familia Real, desde la salida de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry de la realeza y sus actividades.

Ahora tiene un mayor peso y un cronograma de actividades mucho más complejo, porque técnicamente tendría que cumplir con más eventos junto a su esposo William.

