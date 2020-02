Zendaya impacta con sus botas sobre la rodilla valoradas en más de 2 mil dólares

View this post on Instagram

@zendaya | New York City, NY | February 6, 2020 Zendaya attends the @fendi Solar Dream Launch at the Fendi Flagship on Madison wearing Fendi Spring 2020 RTW, with @louboutinworld “So Frenchissima” 100mm Boots($2,194). Styled by @luxurylaw Makeup by @lancomeofficial 📸(:Noam Galai/Getty Images)