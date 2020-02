Captan a Malia Obama fumando de nuevo con su novio y su aspecto preocupa a los fans

View this post on Instagram

Barack Obama's daughter Malia photographed smoking cigarettes with British boyfriend ⠀ Former US president Barack Obama's eldest daughter, Malia Obama and her millionaire boyfriend Rory Farquharson have been spotted smoking in public for the second time. ⠀ The two enjoyed a quick cigarette in between classes at Harvard while out for lunch at a sandwich shop in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ⠀ The pair could be seen smoking as they conversed before the 21-year-old tossed her cigarette to the ground and headed back into the sandwich shop, Daily Mail reported. ⠀ The sandwich shop was near Harvard's campus, where the two had been in class after returning from a trip to London for the Christmas break. ⠀ #tukonews #Obama #America #MaliaObama #Cigarates #Kenya #President #Boyfriend