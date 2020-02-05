El look floreado de Billie Eilish con el que impactó a todos en una sesión de fotos

View this post on Instagram

“Music was always underlying,” March cover star @billieeilish explains of her childhood. “I always sang. It was like wearing underwear: It was just always underneath whatever else you were doing.” She wrote her first song on the ukulele at age seven, and she soon taught herself how to play piano and guitar from watching YouTube videos. She was willfully independent, never pushed to the stage. “You know how there’s always that singer kid who’s like, ‘I can sing!’ and then would sing in front of you? I remember hating that person. The kid who does it for the applause and thinks they’re amazing, and their mom is like, ‘Yeah, she’s gonna be da-da-da.’ I never put myself in that category, so for a long time I didn’t realize that I was a singer, too.” Tap the link in our bio to read the full profile. Photographed by @ethanjamesgreeen, styled by @alex_jordan_harrington, written by @robertjhaskell, Vogue, March 2020