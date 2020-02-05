El look floreado de Billie Eilish con el que impactó a todos en una sesión de fotos
Se ve muy diferente
Billie Eilish llegó al mundo del espectáculo para romper récords. Fue la nominada más joven en la historia de los Grammy este 2020 y, 18 años, se llevó los premios más importantes como Álbum del Año y Álbum Vocal de Pop, alcanzando el reconocimiento de la industria y de sus fans.
El próximo 9 cantará en la gala de los Premios Óscar, siendo la artista más joven en lograr esa hazaña. Y ahora, protagonizó por primera vez la portada de la revista Vogue, donde explicó detalles de su vida, su carrera musical y su estilo tan particular.
En la edición de marzo de la revista, Billie Eilish explicó que la música ha estado presente en cada etapa de su vida.
Billie Eilish en la portada de la revista Vogue
“Siempre cantaba. Era como usar ropa interior: siempre estaba debajo de cualquier otra cosa que estuviera haciendo”, expresó a Vogue, añadiendo que a los 7 años escribió su primera canción.
El estilo y los atuendos de Billie Eilish son bastante particulares. Son conjuntos de blusa y pantalón muy anchos, con estampados extravagantes a veces, sobrios en otras ocasiones.
Pero en la sesión de fotos con Vogue, la joven artista posó para el lente de Ethan James Green, luciendo un traje floreado con el que se veía hermosa, pero muy distinto a lo que suele usar la cantante.
Vogue creó una portada inspirada en la primavera, por lo que Eilish se mostró usando un abrigo en tonos verdes y estampado con diferentes plantas.
En la segunda portada, fotografiada por Harley Weir, se muestra el lado más irreverente de Billie, con un traje verde limón que combinaba con las raíces de su cabello.
Y en la tercera portada, fotografiada por Hassan Hajjaj, la joven usó un traje con mangas largas y cuello alto, estampado con varias franjas verticales en tonos marrones, azules, blanco, rojo y verde.
La intérprete de temas tan exitosos como Bad Guy y Everything I Wanted definitivamente está viviendo una de las épocas más emocionantes y exitosas de su vida, y ahora es que le queda trayectoria musical por explorar.