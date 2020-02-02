La conmovedora razón por la que Kate Middleton no utiliza su anillo de compromiso

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Evelina London Children’s Hospital today to learn more about the creative art workshops which are delivered by the @nationalportraitgallery Hospital Programme. The NPG works closely with Evelina London to bring workshops and artists into the hospital, helping to support the health, wellbeing and happiness of the children who receive care there. The Duchess joined children and their families who were taking part in a ‘Playful Portraits’ workshop, and helped them to make sets and characters for their own pop-up theatres! 🎭🎨 The Duchess also visited Evelina’s Beach Ward to meet children who were taking part in the workshop at their bedsides. The Duchess is Patron of both Evelina London and the National Portrait Gallery.