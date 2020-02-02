La conmovedora razón por la que Kate Middleton no utiliza su anillo de compromiso
Kate tuvo una buena razón para dejar en casa el anillo
Desde que se comprometió con el Príncipe William en 2010, Kate Middleton ha usado su famoso anillo de compromiso cada vez que tiene la oportunidad. Pero esto, en las últimas salidas de la duquesa, ha cambiado y decidió ocultarlo, aunque tuvo una muy buena razón.
La duquesa de Cambridge sale sin su famoso anillo de compromiso
Kate se veía tan impresionante como siempre cuando visitó el hospital infantil de Evelina. Pero no pasó mucho tiempo antes de que los fanáticos se dieran cuenta de que no llevaba puesto su anillo de compromiso durante la visita al hospital.
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess of Cambridge visited Evelina London Children’s Hospital today to learn more about the creative art workshops which are delivered by the @nationalportraitgallery Hospital Programme. The NPG works closely with Evelina London to bring workshops and artists into the hospital, helping to support the health, wellbeing and happiness of the children who receive care there. The Duchess joined children and their families who were taking part in a ‘Playful Portraits’ workshop, and helped them to make sets and characters for their own pop-up theatres! 🎭🎨 The Duchess also visited Evelina’s Beach Ward to meet children who were taking part in the workshop at their bedsides. The Duchess is Patron of both Evelina London and the National Portrait Gallery.
Se ha especulado mucho sobre por qué Kate no llevaba su anillo. Esto incluye los rumores de que sus dedos estaban hinchados debido a otro embarazo.
Kate Middleton tuvo un nuevo encuentro con quien fue su amiga
¿Por qué Kate Middleton no utilizó su anillo de compromiso?
Según Hello Magazine, la verdadera razón por la que Kate no usó su anillo de compromiso fue por problemas de salud y seguridad. Debido a que se detenía en los barrios de los niños, se le aconsejó a Kate que no usara su anillo por cuestiones de higiene.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches #5BigQuestions 📋 on the Under 5s, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation. The survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people across the UK as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Earlier today The Duchess kickstarted the launch of the survey during a visit to MiniBrum at @thinktankmuseum, where she was shown around the interactive, child-sized mini-city by children who helped design the space and spoke to parents and carers about the survey. On the 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s Survey, The Duchess said: • “Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them. • As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. • I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. • My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.” • Take 5 minutes to visit 5bigquestions.org.uk (link in bio) to find out more and fill out the survey.
Esta no es la primera vez que Kate deja su anillo de compromiso en casa durante un compromiso en el hospital. En el invierno de 2018, Kate salió sin su famoso anillo cuando visitó un hospital infantil en Great Ormond Street.