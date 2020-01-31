Bloguera se vuelve viral por su impactante parecido a Meghan Markle
Akeisha Land frecuentemente es comparada con Meghan Markle.
Una madre bloguera sorprendió a miles de usuarios de Instagram con su notable parecido con Meghan Markle. La madre de dos hijos, Akeisha Land, de 39 años, de Missouri, acumuló casi 13.000 ‘likes’ esta semana después de compartir una foto con su adorable bebé Greyson.
La influyente, que tiene una cuenta de Instagram para su hija con 158.000 seguidores, compartió una imagen de sí misma en la cuenta de los niños.
Akeisha, quien también es madre de Tristán, de 6 años, rápidamente acumuló comentarios de admiradores asombrados, quienes la compararon con la duquesa de Sussex, de 38 años.
Akeisha dice que Meghan Markle es hermosa
#pulse88news its said that we each have a doppelgänger somewhere and I think we’ve found Meghan Markles!! Akeisha Land runs an Instagram account for her 3 year old daughter @greyson_land and you cannot deny the resemblance between her and the Duchess. Swipe to see more pics of Meghan, I mean Akeisha, and her beautiful family! #meghanmarkle #doppleganger #lookalike #akeishaland #pulse88
En declaraciones al portal Femail, Akeisha reveló que regularmente la detienen extraños en la calle y en la iglesia que la confunden con la duquesa, y que su propia familia y amigos han comentado lo mismo.
“Me comparan con ella con bastante frecuencia, y no solo en línea. Fuera de casa, ya sea en la iglesia, el cine, o en la tienda de comestibles”, dijo la bloguera.
“Siempre hay quienes me dicen: ‘¿Alguien te ha dicho alguna vez que te pareces a…?’ Siempre me río antes de que terminen de decir quién porque sé exactamente a quién van a decir porque lo he escuchado mucho; especialmente desde que llevo el pelo liso”, relató.
MY HAIR JOURNEY: Ok so do y’all remember back in December when I posted how I’d had serious postpartum hair loss and I’d be starting a new hair journey with @merakigrowth starting in January? Well I did and look at these results y’all (swipe to see my 6-month progress)!! ❤️ • These results are everything!! Y’all don’t understand how many years and how many different things I’ve tried, to no avail, to get my edges to grow and for my hair to stop breaking and shedding so much (big shout out to @toppikhair fibers for helping me hide my non-existent edges during the struggle 🙌🏾). The photos probably don’t do justice on showing just how thick and long my hair is now. Because the healthier my hair has gotten my curls are springing up even more so they seem shorter than they really are (shout out to @bouncecurl for beautifying them). But it wasn’t even length I cared about (that’s just been a bonus), what’s truly amazed me is the reduction in hair shedding/breakage resulting in thicker and fuller hair. And EDGESSSSSSS!! ❤️ • Also, the braid length comparison doesn’t do justice either because in my January photo my shirt was kind of bunched up making it seem as if my hair was actually longer than it really was. If my shirt was pulled taut like it was in the April photo my guess is the braids would have actually only gone to about 9 or 10 inches, that means I’ve had like 5-6 inches of growth in this short time (the average YEARLY rate for African hair types is only 4 inches; and it’s 5-6 inches for other races)!! I’ve only been using the oil for 6 months total and I think these photos speak for themselves! I can not say enough about @merakigrowth so my hair is saying it all, THANK YOU! • Want to try it yourself? Use our code: GREYSONXO for 20% off ❤️ • #merakigrowth #wcw #bouncecurl #toppik #curlyhair #naturalhair #healthyhair #curls
La madre afirma que ella no nota el parecido que tiene con Meghan Markle, sin embargo disfruta cada vez que alguien le comenta su similitud.
“A pesar de que yo misma no veo las similitudes, definitivamente lo tomo como un gran cumplido, ya que ella es simplemente hermosa”, dijo Akeisha.
