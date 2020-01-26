El príncipe William recibió un nuevo título real y deja claro su favoritismo sobre Harry
El príncipe William se prepara para ser rey
El príncipe William recibió un nuevo título real, justo después que su hermano Harry y su esposa Meghan Markle decidieran abandonar la realeza.
El sábado, la reina Isabel nombró a su nieto como el nuevo Lord Alto Comisionado de la Asamblea General de la Iglesia de Escocia. En el cargo, William se convertirá en el representante personal del monarca británico ante la Iglesia de Escocia, llevando a cabo varias visitas oficiales y deberes ceremoniales.
William, de 37 años, asume el papel de Richard Scott, décimo duque de Buccleuch y duodécimo duque de Queensberry. Antes de Scott, la princesa Anne ocupó el cargo.
El nombramiento se produce cuando el príncipe Harry y su esposa, Meghan Markle, renunciaron como miembros de la familia real.
La semana pasada, la reina Isabel y su familia, incluidos William, Harry y el príncipe Carlos, cimentaron un acuerdo para los términos de la salida real de Harry y Meghan. Después de un período de transición que termina esta primavera, Meghan, de 38 años, y Harry, de 35 años, perderán sus títulos de "Alteza Real", reembolsarán los costos de renovación de su casa de Frogmore Cottage y dividirán su tiempo entre América del Norte y el Reino Unido.