Asesores de riqueza afirman que el estilo de vida de Meghan y Harry ya lanza ‘alertas rojas’
Los primeros días de enero fueron definitorios en la vida de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry: decidieron retirarse de la realeza y días después, también renunciaron a seguir usando sus títulos reales.
La pareja, la cual se desempeñaba como duques de Sussex, tomaron la decisión de vivir su vida aparte, distanciados de la Familia Real y de la atención de la prensa, dedicados a sus propios proyectos y negocios, pero ahora asesores en riqueza ven riesgos en el estilo de vida de Meghan y Harry.
Los riesgos económicos de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry
De acuerdo a expertos citados por el portal Market Watch y reseñados por MSN, la pareja no ha realizado movimientos financieros acertados.
View this post on Instagram
Having attended the 10th Annual One Young World opening ceremony on Tuesday, The Duchess of Sussex was joined today by The Duke of Sussex for a round table discussion on gender equity with OYW and Queen’s Commonwealth Trust young leaders. Over the last few days, these young leaders became @OneYoungWorld ambassadors with the intention to return to their communities and further existing initiatives to help change the world for the better. This year OYW partnered with the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, of which The Duke and Duchess are President and Vice-President respectively, to provide scholarships to young leaders driving positive social impact in the Commonwealth. This was the most exciting collaboration between two groups The Duchess is passionate about and has been working with for some time. For more information and highlights from the week and how you can support these incredible leaders and their initiatives, visit @OneYoungWorld Photo © SussexRoyal / PA
La primera acción poco acertada sería la compra de una mansión en Vancouver por 36 millones de dólares canadienses. No la han comprado, pero tendrían el deseo de hacerlo.
"Esa es una bandera roja", escribe Elizabeth Windisch, planificadora financiera de Aspen Wealth Management en Centennial, Colorado, "realmente no pudieron encontrar un hogar agradable y seguro por, digamos, $ 15 millones". "Si es verdad, eso sería una bandera roja", dice Mike Alves, director gerente de Vida Private Wealth en Pasadena, California.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Heritage Day South Africa! 🇿🇦 • Today we are celebrating the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ photos PA images / SussexRoyal
Esta actitud sería propia de integrantes de familias ricas y no es un buen augurio, según los asesores, porque estarían tratando de tener el mismo estilo de vida, aun cuando ya no dependen económicamente de su familia.
Tampoco ven bien que el príncipe Carlos, padre de Harry, los ayude financieramente el primer año. Ese apoyo significaría "que ninguna de las partes está lista para enfrentar lo que se necesita para ser independiente, y solo está retrasando el tiempo inevitable para enfrentar la situación", agrega Windisch.
Mientras tanto, la pareja suma un patrimonio de al menos 45 millones de dólares y numerosos contactos en el mundo con los que podrían comenzar a trabajar y a ganar el dinero suficiente para no depender financieramente de la Reina Isabel, abuela de Harry.