Brad Pitt rompe el silencio sobre su reencuentro con Jennifer Aniston

Me running away when someone says "for all intensive purposes." 🏃‍♀️💨⠀ .⠀ PSA 📣 "For all intensive purposes" is not a thing! ⠀ .⠀ The correct phrase is "for all intents and purposes," which means "in every practical sense," "seeming as if," or "almost completely." ⠀ .⠀ "For all intents and purposes, Jennifer Aniston has moved on from her relationship with Brad Pitt."