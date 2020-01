Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry amenazan con demandar a quienes le tomaron fotos en Canadá

View this post on Instagram

NEWS: 1) Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to reunite with his family. 🥂🥂Cheers to an independent future 🥂🥂.. ♦️ … ♦️ ..2) @Sussexroyal Instagram reaches 11 MILLION FOLLOWERS and counting… ♦️ .. ♦️ 3) According to Sky News, Harry and Meghan threaten legal action over Canada paparazzi shots. 'The Sussexes say paparazzi photographers are permanently camped outside their Vancouver Island home with long lenses. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a legal warning over long-lens photos and continued harassment by paparazzi photographers as they start their new life in Canada out of the spotlight. Ladies and gentlemen, henceforth I'll no longer be posting paparazzi photos. The Sussexes wanted privacy. I wish everyone including the media would respect that. Hope you understand. THANK YOU ❤ ⛔Offensive commenters will be permanently blocked ⛔ 📷 photo credit @Sussexroyal