Meghan Markle podría volver a la actuación en Hollywood
La exactriz ya contaría con un equipo para retomar su carrera.
Tras la renuncia de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry a sus títulos de la realeza británica, muchos se preguntan a qué se dedicarán los ahora ex duques de Sussex.
Recientemente, salió a la luz que Meghan firmó un contrato con Disney, sin embargo el trabajo que consiguió no es para actuación, sino para ser la voz en off de una producción. A partir de estos reportes, los rumores sobre su regreso a las pantallas han crecido.
Tal parece que existe una posibilidad de que la madre de 38 años regrese a Hollywood gracias a las conexiones que ha establecido durante años.
Meghan Markle ya cuenta con un equipo para retomar su carrera
Meghan mantiene como aliado al hombre que la representó cuando firmó la serie por la que se dio a conocer mundialmente Suits. Nick Collins estuvo a cargo de manejar los contratos de la actriz como agente de The Gersh Agency.
El agente ha representado a varios actores reconocidos en la industria hollywoodense como Tobey Maguire y Jamie Foxx.
Según reportes, Collins estará a cargo de administrar las ofertas que lleguen para el exduquesa sobre proyectos de televisión o cine.
Además de Collins, Meghan estaría contando con otras personas en su equipo para retomar su carrera como Andrew Mayer, quien ya había solicitado a Buckingham para relanzar el blog que la artista escribía, The Tig.
Igualmente, detrás de las gestiones leales estaría Rick Genow, quien ejercería un papel clave para alcanzar la independencia financiera del matrimonio.
