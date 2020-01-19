Meghan Markle podría volver a la actuación en Hollywood

View this post on Instagram

I have waited long to express my opinions on “Megxit” but here I go. I am so proud of both Meghan and Harry. Both of them have had to deal with the unfair representation in the media for years, and now they are fighting back. I understand that many don’t share the same view point as me, but please keep to yourself in the comments, I think we can all agree all we want is the happiness and well being of their little family.❤️ #meghanmarkle #princeharry #archieharrison #weloveyoumeghan