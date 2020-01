Kate Middleton revela la verdad: ¿tendrá un cuarto bebé?

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇧 Part of the The Duke and Duchess trip to Bradford was visiting one of Bradford's Khidmat Centres, whose main focus is to help the most vulnerable members of the community from minority ethnic backgrounds. 🙌🏻⁣ ⁣ Then, The Duke and Duchess participated in a session involving groups supported by Better Start Bradford, which delivers over 20 projects to pregnant women and families with children under the age of 4. 👶🏼⁣ ⁣ Their Royal Highnesses met families from the 'Older Yet Wiser' project, a unique and innovative workshop series for grandparents who have child-caring responsibilities for their grandchildren. 👴🏻👵🏻⁣ ⁣ Finally, The Duke and Duchess joined a workshop run by Near Neighbours, an organisation which brings people together in communities across the UK that are religiously and ethnically diverse, so that they can get to know each other better, build relationships of trust, and collaborate together on initiatives that improve the local community that they live in. 👏🏻⁣