Kim Kardashian ahora se muestra con el cabello rubio para promocionar su nueva paleta de sombras

I’m so excited to introduce to you new, never been launched before @KKWBeauty products: 5-pan eye shadow palettes, lip crayons and blush palette trios! The Celestial Skies 5-pan eyeshadow palettes are all you will need to create a gorgeous eye look. They are the perfect size to travel with and the colors from each of the 3 new palettes are so versatile. I’ve also created a new Lip Crayon in a formula that provides rich and creamy coverage with a lacquer finish that will be available in 5 colors. To complete your look, we will also be launching a beautiful blush trio in both shimmer and matte finishes. Each of these products will become your everyday glam essentials and I cannot wait for you to experience them! Launching 01.24 at 12PM PST KKWBEAUTY.COM #CelestialSkies‬