El Ken Humano presume su nuevo cuerpazo como Barbie en recientes imágenes
Luce como toda una Barbie y está muy feliz de su nueva imagen.
Hace unos días Rodrigo Alves, mejor conocido como el Ken Humano sorprendió a todos al mostrar su nueva imagen como Barbie y confesar que siempre había querido ser una mujer.
The beauty of a woman is not in a facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years. Photography @joshbrandao Make Up @einatdanofficial Hair Styling @rei_do_megahair Floral Design @yanskates #beauty #editorial #rodrigoalves #godness #reborn #barbie #venus @the_dress_boutique_com
“¡Hoy nací de nuevo! Gracias a todos los que me han estado apoyando en este proceso de transición. Viví como oruga durante 36 años, ahora soy una mariposa y estoy lista para volar. Me tomó mucho coraje salir como una mujer transgénero”, dijo Rodrigo desde su cuenta en Instagram.
¡Impresionante! Así lucía el Ken Humano antes de sus múltiples cirugías y transformaciones
Las imágenes de cómo lucía antes han sorprendido a todos.
Por 36 anos vive em um corpo e uma identidade que não era minha.. busquei a felicidade em coisas fúteis e hj me arrendo de ter perdido tempo. Porem Deus sabe de ora certa para tudo e hoje eu acordei pra vida e quero amar e ser amada e ser feliz !!! Roddy Alves by Josh Brandão Photography @joshbrandao Make Up @einatdanofficial Hair Styling @rei_do_megahair Floral Design @yanskates #beauty #editorial #rodrigoalves #godness #reborn #transgender #barbie #beleza #bodysuit by @the_dress_boutique_com
Y fue allí precisamente donde publicó su nueva apariencia como Barbie, y ha presumido su nuevo cuerpo y curvas.
I feel powerful, beautiful and confident Having those amazing people making dreams come true ! Roddy Alves by Josh Brandão Photography @joshbrandao Make Up @einatdanofficial Hair Styling @rei_do_megahair Floral Design @yanskates #beauty #editorial #rodrigoalves #godness #reborn #flowers #bodysuit by @the_dress_boutique_com
Con un atrevido jumpsuit con lentejuelas rosadas y transparencias y su larga cabellera rubia, el Ken Humano lució su cuerpo como la nueva Barbie y ha sorprendido a todos.
We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures that we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open. miss Alves by Josh Brandão Photography @joshbrandao Make Up @einatdanofficial Hair Styling @rei_do_megahair Floral Design @yanskates #beauty #editorial #rodrigoalves #godness #reborn #barbie #venus #bodysuit by @the_dress_boutique_com
Sus seguidores la han llenado de halagos y apoyo y le han dejado mensajes de amor en sus imágenes.
Love has no gender – compassion has no religion – character has no race. Roddy Alves by Josh Brandão Photography @joshbrandao Make Up @einatdanofficial Hair Styling @rei_do_megahair Floral Design @yanskates #beauty #editorial #rodrigoalves #godness #reborn #transgender #bodysuit by @the_dress_boutique_com
"Eres la más hermosa", "toda una Barbie", "wow te ves como Beyoncé", "luces increíble me encanta que seas lo que deseabas ser", "que hermosa cuánto estilo", "OMG eres toda una Barbie te amo", "me encanta tu estilo", "te apoyamos y nos encanta verte tan feliz", y "la más hermosa Barbie de todas", fueron algunos de los comentarios que recibió.
