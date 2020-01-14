Estás viendo:

El Ken Humano presume su nuevo cuerpazo como Barbie en recientes imágenes

Luce como toda una Barbie y está muy feliz de su nueva imagen.

Por Roxana Peña

Hace unos días Rodrigo Alves, mejor conocido como el Ken Humano sorprendió a todos al mostrar su nueva imagen como Barbie y confesar que siempre había querido ser una mujer.

“¡Hoy nací de nuevo! Gracias a todos los que me han estado apoyando en este proceso de transición. Viví como oruga durante 36 años, ahora soy una mariposa y estoy lista para volar. Me tomó mucho coraje salir como una mujer transgénero”, dijo Rodrigo desde su cuenta en Instagram.

Y fue allí precisamente donde publicó su nueva apariencia como Barbie, y ha presumido su nuevo cuerpo y curvas.

Con un atrevido jumpsuit con lentejuelas rosadas y transparencias y su larga cabellera rubia, el Ken Humano lució su cuerpo como la nueva Barbie y ha sorprendido a todos.

Sus seguidores la han llenado de halagos y apoyo y le han dejado mensajes de amor en sus imágenes.

"Eres la más hermosa", "toda una Barbie", "wow te ves como Beyoncé", "luces increíble me encanta que seas lo que deseabas ser", "que hermosa cuánto estilo", "OMG eres toda una Barbie te amo", "me encanta tu estilo", "te apoyamos y nos encanta verte tan feliz", y "la más hermosa Barbie de todas", fueron algunos de los comentarios que recibió.

 

