Jared Leto regresa más musculoso que nunca en el tráiler de su nueva película Morbius de Marvel

View this post on Instagram

I can't bring myself to post the trailer of MORBIUS 😳🙈 so I'm just gonna post this very fine @jaredleto and let all the chicks die very happily 🙊🙄😀💀😄😂😂🤣🤣🤣 . Good Night all. I do hope you can sleep (at some point 😍) 😊 . #Repost @entertainmentweekly Made by @Image.Downloader · · · · . #entertainmentweekly #jaredleto #morbius #morbiusthelivingvampire #youwouldntunderstand #marsarmy