Meghan Markle da otro golpe a la realeza y regresa a la actuación en Disney
Así lo informó un medio británico.
Luego del revuelo que han causado Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry tras anunciar su separación de la realeza, la duquesa ha firmado un contrato con Disney.
Así lo ha informado el diario británico The Times, quien detalló que Meghan grabará una voz en off en una producción de una de las principales compañías de entretenimiento.
Esto lo hará a cambio de que la compañía haga una donación a Elephants Without Borders (EWB), que se dedica a la conservación de la vida silvestre y los recursos naturales.
Meghan y Harry conocieron esta organización benéfica cuando hicieron un viaje a Botsuana y se unieron a Mike Chase, fundador de EWB, para conocer en primera persona su labor y colaborar con él.
Según la prensa británica, Meghan grabó su voz en off mucho antes de comenzar sus vacaciones en Canadá, y durante Navidad, ella y el príncipe Harry le informaron la noticia a la familia real, quien por supuesto no lo tomó de la mejor manera.
Y es que esto ya demostraba cómo iba a enfocar Meghan su vida profesional en estos momentos, y no es lo que la reina desea ni lo que las reglas establecen.