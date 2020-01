El jumpsuit de cuero de Jennifer Lopez que te hará correr al gimnasio para tener su impactante silueta

View this post on Instagram

Looking back at pictures from filming #HustlersMovie, I never could have imagined this. 💜 THANK YOU and I am so incredibly honored to win Best Supporting Actress at the LA FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION, SAN FRANCISCO FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION, WASHINGTON DC FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION, AUSTIN FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION, ONLINE FILM CRITICS SOCIETY, PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL SPOTLIGHT AWARD, DORIAN AWARD, OKLAHOMA FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION, HOLLYWOOD CRITICS ASSOCIATION, SEATTLE FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION & thank you to the Critics Choice Awards and NAACP for the nominations!!! Time for some champagne 🍾😘 #Ramona