Así se ve Cardi B al natural sin filtros de Instagram y sin maquillaje en esta nueva foto

Thank you @jorafrantzis for making my storyline come to life.I was so specific with this video I wanted to co direct with someone who can understand my vision and don’t say ITS NOT POSSIBLE for a answer 😂😩😩.Thanks glam for taking good directions and trusting me on glam and working together to make the looks possible .I wanted these white eyebrow ,white hair look so bad !Ya work together and made it happen just how I wanted it .Thanks @tanishascott for helping me put together a militant clean simple choreo for the video and Yeaaa and enjoy everybody !!! ……. ooo and thank you @oggizery_june for helping on the editing !