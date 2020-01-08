Kate Middleton tuvo un incómodo encuentro con la supuesta amante del príncipe William

View this post on Instagram

Rumor has it that #RoseHanbury is invited to #DuchessKate's birthday party, did they bury the hatchet? https://tinyurl.com/rosekatebirthday . . . . #PrinceWilliam #Cambridges #DuchessofCambridge #DukeofCambridge #KateMiddleton #WilliamandKate #KateandWilliam #KensingtonRoyal #Royals