Kate Middleton tuvo un incómodo encuentro con la supuesta amante del príncipe William
Kate Middleton tuvo un nuevo encuentro con quien fue su amiga.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, tuvo un nuevo encuentro con su examiga Rose Hanbury, quien según los medios fue amante del príncipe William.
Así fue la venganza de Kate Middleton contra la supuesta amante del príncipe William en evento real
La duquesa de Cambridge usó sus poderes junto a la reina para vengarse
Fue el pasado domingo cuando Kate y el príncipe William asistieron al servicio dominical en Sandringham al que también acudieron otros miembros de la realeza como la reina Isabel II, y Rose Hanbury.
Rumor has it that #RoseHanbury is invited to #DuchessKate's birthday party, did they bury the hatchet? https://tinyurl.com/rosekatebirthday . . . . #PrinceWilliam #Cambridges #DuchessofCambridge #DukeofCambridge #KateMiddleton #WilliamandKate #KateandWilliam #KensingtonRoyal #Royals
La duquesa prefirió mantenerse lejos de Rose y evitarla, a diferencia de antes que los rumores sobre supuesta infidelidad del príncipe William con ella corrieran por el mundo, cuando sí hablaban y eran grandes amigas.
In early March, British tabloid "The Sun", as well as other local vehicles, reported that Kate would have fought with a friend of the family, Rose, the Marquesa de Cholmondeley.The former model and her husband, the Marquis, are neighbors of the Cambridge in Anmer Hall, the vacation property of the royal couple. Although she did not offer any explanation as to the reason for the alleged misunderstanding, the British media have now referred to Rose as Kate's "rural rival". A few weeks later, on April 4, the American magazine "InTouch" published a version claiming that the discomfort between the Duchess and the Marchioness was a betrayal of William, who would have engaged Rose while Kate was pregnant with him. Prince Louis, about a year ago. According to the publication, when asked by the woman, the prince only "laughed and said that there was no truth behind the rumors," but she would have asked him to remove the neighbor from the circle of friends closest to the two. No concrete evidence of William's quarrel or betrayal was made public until then. The Royal Mail correspondent, Richard Kay, points out that the gossip arose at British high society dinners in late 2018. He still guarantees that both are hurt by the rumors.Prince William and Kate Middleton this weekend put an end to rumors of marriage problems as they appear in public with their children, but the British press has released photographs that may prove to be the betrayal of Diana's eldest son. In the pictures, a man like William appears in the background with his hand around a woman, whom the British press claims to be Rose Hanbury, the Marquise of Cholmondeley.The Marquise is also friend of Prince Harry and was his company in 2017 at the first state banquet of the Duke of Sussex.Despite the controversy and photos, Prince William's close source has already denied any betrayal and lawyers have already received nominations to prosecute whoever is spreading this alleged rumor. #mistress #RoseHanbury #PrinceWilliam #katemiddleton #DuchessofCambridge
Sin embargo, la duquesa ha preferido mantener la compostura y no armar escándalo, simplemente ignorarla.
La vez que Kate Middleton se vengó de la supuesta amante del príncipe William
No es la primera vez que Kate y Rose se encuentran, pues en junio del año pasado se vieron durante el banquete de honor en Buckingham, con motivo de la presencia del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump.
#DuchessKate was at the same state dinner as her #ruralrival #PrinceWilliam ‘s rumored mistress #RoseHanbury and you won’t believe who Rose was seen with! https://tinyurl.com/rosestatedinner . . . . #DuchessofCambridge #DukeofCambridge #Royals #PrinceWilliam #WilliamandKate #KateandWilliam #KateMiddleton #Cambridges #Friends #Feuds #RoyalScandal
La marquesa de Cholmondeley fue invitada al evento por la reina Isabell II a la cena de gala en honor al mandatario estadounidense y a la primera dama Melania Trump el lunes por la noche y tuvo que cruzarse con la duquesa.
El operativo real para separar a Kate Middleton y a la mujer señalada como amante del príncipe William en el banquete de la Reina https://t.co/HSbRX3gC59 pic.twitter.com/rAdLvw5Yrz
— infobae (@infobae) June 5, 2019
En esa oportunidad la duquesa se vengó de la mejor manera al dar la orden junto a la reina Isabel que sentaran a la marquesa muy lejos de ella.
Y es que la casa real preparó un operativo para mantenerlas separadas durante toda la noche, y que no tuvieran contacto ni para tomarse fotos durante la cena de gala.