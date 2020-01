Además de Harry y Meghan ellos también abandonaron la realeza

View this post on Instagram

18 MAY: Princess Mako of Japan has become the second member of the imperial family to surrender her royal status to marry a commoner. In 2005, her aunt and the only daughter of Emperor Akihito, Princess Sayako, was the first to leave the palace and be stripped of her royal title. After Emperor Akihito hinted last year that he might abdicate, the future of the Japanese imperial family is further complicated by this engagement. Find out more: bbc.in/japanprincess #Japan #PrincessMako #PrincessSayako #EmperorAkihito #ChrysanthemumThrone #BBCShorts #BBCNews @BBCNews