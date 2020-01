La mujer que se interpuso entre Camilla Parker y el príncipe Carlos: no era Diana

View this post on Instagram

Next month, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will attend events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. The Prince of Wales will visit Israel where, alongside other engagements, he will attend the World Holocaust Forum on 23rd January. It will be held at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem. HRH will also visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories. This visit will be the first time that The Prince has undertaken a programme of engagements in Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The Duchess of Cornwall will attend a service at the former Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland on 27th January, International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Approximately 200 Auschwitz and Holocaust survivors will take part in the service. 📸 PA