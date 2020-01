El voluminoso vestido primaveral de Taylor Swift en los Globos de Oro 2020

View this post on Instagram

@taylorswift at @goldenglobes | Los Angeles, CA | January 5, 2020 _______________________________________________________ @Etro custom gown _______________________________________________________ While I was correct that Taylor would be dressed in a princess gown, a floral print such as this was not what I had predicted. With this in mind, I find the drama and volume of the skirt to be beautiful in movement and in stillness and is perfect for the Globes. The open back is one that Taylor has also previously favoured at the Globes and is a sensual touch to the simpler front. And the cutout is a fun, modern tweak. However, I would strongly have preferred a solid colour (can we imagine this in 💛 or 🧡?!) or a different floral print if a print was necessary. As is this reads a bit tropical vacation to me. What do you think of Taylor in Etro?