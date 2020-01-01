Estás viendo:

Kate Middleton reveló que se arrepiente de esta acción suya durante el día de Navidad

La duquesa de Cambridge deslumbró en su salida con William y dos de sus hijos

Por Levy Martínez

Kate Middleton se dejó ver con sus dos hijos mayores, el Príncipe George y la Princesa Charlotte, en Navidad con la familia real. Pero la duquesa de Cambridge admitió que hay una cosa que desearía no haber hecho esa mañana, y no tiene nada que ver con el hito de sus hijos.

Según el portal Metro, lamentó su elección de atuendo porque se sentía demasiado acalorada.

Kate Middleton tiene una larga historia con hermosos abrigos

 

Kate llevaba un pesado abrigo gris de Catherine Walker con un fascinador verde para el servicio navideño en Norfolk. Le habló con franqueza a una fanática real, Rachel Anvil, de 19 años, sobre cómo desearía haberse puesto algo más ligero.

 

La madre de Rachel le dijo a Metro que "Kate estaba hablando con mi hija sobre la ropa y cómo se sentía demasiado caliente. Ella dijo: 'Realmente no debería haber usado esto"".

La fanática estaba hablando con Charlotte, la hija de Kate. "Estoy allí hablando con Charlotte sobre muñecas, y mi hija está hablando de moda con Kate. No fue falso; fue una discusión genuina. Fue aproximadamente un minuto, pero estaba hecho a medida para mi hija, era como hablar a un amigo. Son totalmente diferentes con el público [que con la prensa]".

