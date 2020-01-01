Kate Middleton reveló que se arrepiente de esta acción suya durante el día de Navidad
La duquesa de Cambridge deslumbró en su salida con William y dos de sus hijos
Kate Middleton se dejó ver con sus dos hijos mayores, el Príncipe George y la Princesa Charlotte, en Navidad con la familia real. Pero la duquesa de Cambridge admitió que hay una cosa que desearía no haber hecho esa mañana, y no tiene nada que ver con el hito de sus hijos.
View this post on Instagram
Favourite moments of the year 2019 (15/15) 🥳❤ : Christmas Day Church service on December 25th 2019 🎄❣ -December 31st 2019. . Photo : Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in King's Lynn, England 🎄 -December 25th 2019. . So cute family 💝💙😍 . #royalfamily #katemiddleton #PrinceWilliam #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis #DukeofCambridge #DuchessofCambridge #London #monarchy #england #english #british #britishmonarchy #britishroyalfamily #photooftheday #love #l4l #happy #cute #gorgeous #amazing #beautiful #lovely #pretty #bestcouple #adorable #instadaily #baby #instapic
Según el portal Metro, lamentó su elección de atuendo porque se sentía demasiado acalorada.
Kate Middleton tiene una larga historia con hermosos abrigos
View this post on Instagram
The Future Queen has worn this hat three times . . Do you like it?? . . . . . . . . . . #princewilliam #katemiddleton #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #catherinemiddleton #princegeorge #princelouis #williamandkate #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #royalwedding #futureking #KingWilliam #futurequeen #queencatherine #royalfamily #royalfamilies #royalfamilynews #royalfamiliesofeurope #royalfamilyofengland #Windsor #houseofwindsor #thequeen #queenelizabeth #hermajesty #thecambridges #kingGeorge #royalty #duchesskate #princesskate
Kate llevaba un pesado abrigo gris de Catherine Walker con un fascinador verde para el servicio navideño en Norfolk. Le habló con franqueza a una fanática real, Rachel Anvil, de 19 años, sobre cómo desearía haberse puesto algo más ligero.
View this post on Instagram
Some missed photos from Christmas day. . The Queen and members of the Royal family attended the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham today. . ⛪ St Mary Magdalene Church is a church in Sandringham, Norfolk, England, located just to the northwest of Sandringham House. . . .
La madre de Rachel le dijo a Metro que "Kate estaba hablando con mi hija sobre la ropa y cómo se sentía demasiado caliente. Ella dijo: 'Realmente no debería haber usado esto"".
El look de fin de año de Adamari Lopez con el que se vio más delgada que nunca
Cada día se ve más hermosa
La fanática estaba hablando con Charlotte, la hija de Kate. "Estoy allí hablando con Charlotte sobre muñecas, y mi hija está hablando de moda con Kate. No fue falso; fue una discusión genuina. Fue aproximadamente un minuto, pero estaba hecho a medida para mi hija, era como hablar a un amigo. Son totalmente diferentes con el público [que con la prensa]".
Te recomendamos en video