Kate Middleton reveló que se arrepiente de esta acción suya durante el día de Navidad

View this post on Instagram

Favourite moments of the year 2019 (15/15) 🥳❤ : Christmas Day Church service on December 25th 2019 🎄❣ -December 31st 2019. . Photo : Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in King's Lynn, England 🎄 -December 25th 2019. . So cute family 💝💙😍 . #royalfamily #katemiddleton #PrinceWilliam #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis #DukeofCambridge #DuchessofCambridge #London #monarchy #england #english #british #britishmonarchy #britishroyalfamily #photooftheday #love #l4l #happy #cute #gorgeous #amazing #beautiful #lovely #pretty #bestcouple #adorable #instadaily #baby #instapic