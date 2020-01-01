Conoce a la esposa de Penn Badgley, el protagonista de 'You'
La segunda temporada de You ya está disponible en Netflix
La segunda temporada del thriller profundamente adictivo de Netflix, You, trae de vuelta a Penn Badgley, de 33 años, como Joe Goldberg, un sociópata carismático que piensa que es un buen tipo.
Badgley, quien ya es querido por muchos fanáticos de la televisión por su papel icónico como Dan "Lonely Boy" Humphrey de Gossip Girl, está casado con su esposa Domino Kirke desde 2017.
Domino, de 36 años, es la mayor de tres, y es muy probable que hayas oído hablar de su hermana actriz, Jemima Kirke, de 34 años, mejor conocida por su papel de la sardónica fiestera Jessa en Girls de HBO, y también ha aparecido en Maniac, High Maintenance y el video musical de Zayn para el sencillo "Dusk Till Dawn".
Las tres hermanas Kirke nacieron en Londres, Inglaterra, pero fueron criadas en Brooklyn, Nueva York por sus padres Simon y Lorraine Kirke.
La segunda temporada fue impactante.
Domino ha sido músico desde que era una adolescente, y su banda DOMINO ha colaborado con Mark Ronson y ha estado de gira con artistas como Lily Allen y Gangs of Four. Lanzó su álbum debut, Beyond Waves, en 2017. El video de "Half Blood" presenta al medio hermano de Kirke, así como a una aparición de Badgley y su media hermana.
Además de su carrera como músico, Kirke ha sido certificada como doula durante muchos años, y una de sus clientes más reconocidas es Amy Schumer, quien habló muy bien de ella después de dar a luz en mayo. "Lo que ella hizo fue hacer que Chris y yo nos sintiéramos totalmente seguros y apoyados durante mi embarazo y el proceso de nacimiento", escribió Schumer en Instagram.