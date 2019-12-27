Kim Kardashian y Kanye West le obsequian a su hija North la chaqueta de Michael Jackson
La pequeña de 6 años es fan de Michael Jackson.
Kim Kardashian y Kanye West saben cómo consentir a sus hijos y más en Navidad, es por eso que este año sorprendieron a su hija mayor, North West con un regalo muy especial y lujoso.
La famosa pareja le obsequió a la pequeña de 6 años una chaqueta que perteneció a nada más y nada menos que a Michael Jackson.
Fue la propia Kim quien mostró a través de sus historias de Instagram el lujoso regalo que tenían para su hija y contó con lujo de detalles cómo la obtuvieron.
"Kanye y yo le hemos regalado a North esta chaqueta por Navidad. Perteneció a Michael Jackson y la llevó con Elizabeth Taylor. Le va a encantar. Es muy fan de Michael Jackson. Le hemos metido las mangas para que se la pueda poner ahora, pero sin cortarlas, para que también le sirva cuando sea mayor y pueda usarla durante toda su vida. Ella está muy agradecida y emocionada", dijo la integrante del clan Kardashian Jenner.
La socialité detalló que la prenda, que fue lucida por el cantante durante un especial de televisión de ABC para homenajear la carrera de Elizabeth Taylor, la adquirieron a través de una subasta.
