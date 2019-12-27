Kim Kardashian y Kanye West le obsequian a su hija North la chaqueta de Michael Jackson

View this post on Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Buy Daughter North, 6, Michael Jackson's Jacket for Christmas~yahoo.com Follow @booboodigital for prime news: Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have gone all out for their daughter North this Christmas. On Christmas Eve, Kardashian West, 39, shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story, revealing that she and West, 42, had bought North, 6, the exact velvet jacket Michael Jackson wore while out with Elizabeth Taylor once. Kardashian West explained that she and West won the jacket in an auction and that “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan.” Inside the jacket, pictures of the late singer wearing the ensemble alongside Taylor lined the pockets. “We knew she would love this,” Kardashian West explained in the videos. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared that she had the sleeves of the jacket “tacked up” so that North can wear it now. The hem can also be taken out, so North can wear it later in life as she grows. “She’s so grateful and excited,” Kardashian West said happily. The couple’s purchase comes as the public perception of Jackson has become even more divisive since the release of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland — which resurfaced allegations that he sexually abused young boys. Visit https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-buy-003332455.html for the full story. #kimkardashian #kanyewest #northwest #kuwtk #ryanseacrest #michaeljackson #michaeljacksonsjacket #famousjacket #elizabethtaylor #christmas #merrychristmas