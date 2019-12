Penn Badgley celebra el regreso de 'You' luchando contra la violencia de género

View this post on Instagram

#ThrowbackThursday!⠀ 🔶⠀ Back in March of 2015, the Tahirih Justice Center and Pomegranate Tree Group partnered for a six-city tour to raise awareness of forced marriage and its impact on individuals in the United States.⠀ 🔶⠀ “Honoring Our Heartbeats: A Tour to End Forced Marriage in the U.S.” brought Tahirih before hundreds of people in New York City, Houston, San Francisco, New Brunswick, Chicago, and DC with one amplified message: everyone has the right to choose whether, when, and whom to marry. The tour intended to spark grassroots and nuanced conversations about the spectrums of violence in the lives of women and girls and to listen to survivors of violence who felt their voices being left out of mainstream dialogue about these issues.⠀ 🔶⠀ Thank you to all of the survivors who courageously and continuously use their voices to speak out about the realities of forced marriage in the U.S. and further protect women and girls from harm.⠀ 🔶⠀ #EndForcedMarriage #Justice #Women #Girls