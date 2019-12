Hilary Duff se casó y se vio hermosa con un vestido de novia minimalista y moderno

View this post on Instagram

When Hilary Duff married singer and record producer Matthew Koma last night in their front yard in Los Angeles, she wore a Jenny Packham dress, custom-made in London. It was elegant, modern, and entirely original’ writes Vogue. Watch the full length Vogue exclusive behind the scenes video – link in bio. With thanks to: Director @rombokob DP @thegolddop Audio @karajohnson101 Editor @robbymassey #JennyPackham #JennyPackhamBride #Vogue #Exclusive #HilaryDuff