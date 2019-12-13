El lujoso árbol de Navidad de la reina Isabel en su residencia

View this post on Instagram

Royal Residences have been transformed for the festive season with the arrival of Christmas Trees! 🎄✨ #ARoyalChristmas . Over 20,000 twinkling lights are glistening across Windsor Castle. This year a magical 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree is on display in St George’s Hall. The trees have been decorated in a Victorian fashion with velvet and gold, in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the births of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. . During the Christmas Broadcast in 2015, The Queen said: “At this time of year, few sights evoke more feelings of cheer and goodwill than the twinkling lights of a Christmas tree.” . 📸 @royalcollectiontrust