El lujoso árbol de Navidad de la reina Isabel en su residencia
El espíritu festivo nos toca a todos el corazón.
La Navidad ya llevó a la residencia de la reina Isabel, una época que todos aman y que sacan nuestro lado más noble.
La cuenta oficial en Instagram de la Familia Real @theroyalfamily compartió el árbol de Navidad en la residencia de la Reina, espectacular y hermoso.
"Las residencias reales se han transformado para la temporada festiva con la llegada de los árboles de Navidad", escribieron al compartir dos fotos de un árbol decorado de forma exquisita.
El árbol de Navidad en casa de la reina Isabel
View this post on Instagram
Royal Residences have been transformed for the festive season with the arrival of Christmas Trees! 🎄✨ #ARoyalChristmas . Over 20,000 twinkling lights are glistening across Windsor Castle. This year a magical 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree is on display in St George’s Hall. The trees have been decorated in a Victorian fashion with velvet and gold, in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the births of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. . During the Christmas Broadcast in 2015, The Queen said: “At this time of year, few sights evoke more feelings of cheer and goodwill than the twinkling lights of a Christmas tree.” . 📸 @royalcollectiontrust
"Los árboles han sido decorados al estilo victoriano con terciopelo y oro, en celebración del bicentenario de los nacimientos de la reina Victoria y el príncipe Alberto", detallaron sobre el estilo y los adornos, agregando que más de 20 mil luces brillan en el Castillo de Windsor.
"En esta época del año, pocas vistas evocan más sentimientos de alegría y buena voluntad que las luces centelleantes de un árbol de Navidad", expresó la Reina en 2015 durante la transmisión de Navidad de ese momento.
Toda la Familia Real ha estado involucrada en actividades navideñas en estos días festivos. Kate Middleton, la duquesa de Cambridge, hace poco asistió a un evento a una granja de árboles de Navidad, decorando el sitio junto a un grupo de niños y jugando con ellos.
View this post on Instagram
Today, The Duchess of Cambridge became Royal Patron of @Family_Action. Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate. Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. The charity works directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families, and provides services including perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support, and the mentoring of children, young people and adults. The new patronage aligns with The Duchess’s longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.
También Kate, con su esposo, grabaron un especial de Navidad para televisión en el que cocinaron postres navideños.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food 🎄 to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period. Swipe 👉 for a taster of what to expect from 📺 A Berry Royal Christmas… 1. The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. 2. At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. 3. The Duke and Mary visit @passagecharity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people, which has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services. 4. At The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by @actiononaddiction to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction, The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity. #ABerryRoyalChristmas | Monday 16th December | 8:30pm | @BBCOne Photos 📷 by @mattporteous / Kensington Palace
