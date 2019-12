Sofía Aragón lucía muy diferente antes del Miss Universo y estas fotos lo demuestran

View this post on Instagram

I couldn’t be more grateful for everything I experienced this year, so trough out this week, I’ll be posting to thank every single person who was a part of this journey… starting with the Miss Universe Organization . . @missuniverse , thank you for being my biggest dream for so many years!! It was 100% worth it!! I am so grateful for everything I learnt because of this experience, which was definitely one of my top 5 in my entire life!!! ♥️🙏🏼✨ . Thank you @realpaulashugart for being such an inspiration of female power and strength!! I am so grateful I got to meet you and will forever keep this in my heart! . Thank you @lucelaniasierra for being the best mentor we could’ve have at Miss Universe.. everything you taught me, will stay with me for my entire life! You are an expert on empowering women and you should be really proud for being a power outlet for all of us!♥️ . Thank you @iamsteveharveytv for the talk we had before the final night with all the girls.. you are amazing! . Thank you @sherrihill for this gorgeous dress!! And for being a big part of this experience!!! . Thank you @leofarouk for making my hair look gorgeous during one of the most important days of my life!! You are amazing!!!♥️ . Thank you to all my family and friends who were part of this moment!!! I will always be grateful!!! ♥️✨