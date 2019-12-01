Kate Middleton y su impresionante vestido rojo perfecto para Navidad
Se ve hermosa.
La Navidad es un época que nos cambia a todos. Nos hace más abiertos y cordiales, como Kate Middleton y el príncipe William que acaban de grabar un programa especial de cocina para BBC1.
Pues sí, los duques de Cambridge se unieron a la reconocida panadera y repostera británica Mary Berry para preparar en televisión varias recetas típicas y perfectas para Navidad.
Kate Middleton y su hermoso vestido rojo
El programa se llama ' Berry Royal Christmas' y los británicos podrán verlo el próximo 16 de diciembre en vísperas de Nochebuena.
Kate Middleton, de 37 años y madre de tres hijos, lució fabulosa con un impresionante vestido rojo ideal para la fiestas navideñas.
View this post on Instagram
This Christmas, the BBC is giving royal fans a true treat! Kate Middleton and Mary Berry are hosting a TV special called A Berry Royal Christmas. Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will appear in the single episode, which will air in the UK on BBC One in December. In a series of images released today, the Duchess can be seen decorating cakes with Berry at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey. In other images, the Duchess is smiling with husband Prince William, plus Berry, and fellow TV chef and past Bake Off winner, Nadiya Hussain. The foursome are seen holding up a finished Christmas meringue roulade, surrounded by twinkling Christmas lights in the Winter chalet at the Rosewood London Hotel. Duchess Kate’s red and white Alessandra Rich dress seemed like a perfect choice for celebrating the Christmas season and starring in the holiday special. The mom of three likely paid homage to her late mother-in-law with the vintage design featuring a bow neckline and a favorite of Diana’s: polka dot print. Shop the dress on our LiketoKnow.It page (link in bio). #holiday #dress #special #christmas #season #celebrate #katemiddleton #tv #tvshows #baking #cake #holidayseason #fashion #fashionstyle
Se trata de un traje creado por Alessandra Rich valorado en 1.455 euros y arreglado especialmente para la duquesa, añadiendo un moño en la zona del cuello.
View this post on Instagram
🎄🎅🏻👩🏻🍳🧑🏼🍳🥧🧁🍰🎂🍭🍬🎄 این طور که مشخص شده ویژه برنامه مری بری (مربوط به کریسمس)با همراهی زوج کمبریج ساخته شده ! 😍😍😍 کاخ کنزینگتون شب گذشته اعلام کرد که دوربین ها در طی دو ماه در چهار بازدید دوک و دوشس رو دنبال کرده اند:🎥 در ماه سپتامبر ، مری بری به دوشس کمبریج در (آخرین باغ کیت با موضوع بازگشت به طبیعت )RHS Wisley پیوست 🌳🌲🌿و در آنجا در مورد تعهد دوشس به سالهای ابتدایی در پرورش نسل بعدی کودکان شاد و سالم صحبت کرد. پرنس ویلیام و مری بری از خیریه پسیج برای ملاقات با تعدادی از صد و سی هزار نفری که از منابع خیریه ، پروژه های پیشگیری از بی خانمان ها و دو سرویس اقامتی نوآورانه یاری شده اند ،بازدید کردند.❤️ سپس ، در اوایل این ماه ، دوشس و مری بری از «د برینک»، اولین باری که در انگلستان تنها غذای تازه و نوشیدنی بدون الکل سرو میکند و با حمایت کیت (مربوط به خیریه اقدام اعتیاد) بنا شده ،به دیدار با افراد الهام بخش که زندگی آنها با کمک و پشتیبانی این خیریه تغییر یافته است ، بازدید کردند.❤️ 🎄این برنامه (ویژه برنامه کریسمس)در یک مهمانی کریسمس که به میزبانی دوک و دوشس کمبریج برگزار می شود ، به منظور تشکر و قدردانی از کارکنان و داوطلبان خیرین و سازمان هایی که در طول کریسمس خستگی ناپذیر کار می کنند ،ساخته شده و از این طریق از آنها تشکر و قدردانی می کند. 📺ما می توانیم این برنامه رو #aberryroyalchristmas روز دوشنبه شانزدهم دسامبر ساعت هشت و نیم لندن در بی بی سی وان تماشا کنیم. *مری بری: یک نویسنده کتاب آشپزی (بیش از هفتاد کتاب)و تهیه کننده برنامه های تلویزیون …مری بری به ملکه کیک معروفه 🎂🍰(عکس آخر مری بری در جوانی در کنار فرزندانش) ❤ تیم کمبریج ❤ #کیت_میدلتون #دوشس_کمبریج #پرنس_ویلیام #پرنس_جورج #پرنسس_شارلوت #پرنس_لویی #پرنس_هری #مگان_مارکل #دوشس_ساسکس #katemiddleton #catherinemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #dukeandduchessofcambridge #kensingtonpalace #princessdiana #britishroyalfamily #royal #princegeorge #princelouis #royalfamily #princesscharlotte #princeharry #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #royalcouple #katemiddletonstyle #merryberry
De acuerdo a la revista Harper's Bazaar, las grabaciones de habrían desarrollado en la residencia de los duques en el Palacio de Kensington o en un espacio similar en el Palacio de Buckingham.
View this post on Instagram
A Berry Royal Christmas 🎄Does anyone know if this will be available to watch in Australia? Airing 16th of December at 8:30pm on BBCone #duchessofcambridge#duchessofcambridgestyle#catherinemiddleton#duchesscatherine#royal#britishroyalfamily#princewilliam#dukeandduchessofcambridge#princeharry#meghanmarkle#weadmirekatemiddleton#royalty#queenelizabeth#katemiddleton#catherineelizabethmiddleton#catherinetheduchess#princegeorge#princesscharlotte#princelouis#kensingtonpalace#princessdiana#willandkate#williamandcatherine#kateandwill#catherineandwilliam#aberryroyalchristmas#maryberry
Kate y Mary mantienen una amistad desde 2013, cuando se conocieron en un evento llamado Child Bereavement y en septiembre, la estrella de la gastronomía fue invitada a un evento exclusivo de la realeza.