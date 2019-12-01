Kate Middleton y su impresionante vestido rojo perfecto para Navidad

View this post on Instagram

This Christmas, the BBC is giving royal fans a true treat! Kate Middleton and Mary Berry are hosting a TV special called A Berry Royal Christmas. Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will appear in the single episode, which will air in the UK on BBC One in December. In a series of images released today, the Duchess can be seen decorating cakes with Berry at RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey. In other images, the Duchess is smiling with husband Prince William, plus Berry, and fellow TV chef and past Bake Off winner, Nadiya Hussain. The foursome are seen holding up a finished Christmas meringue roulade, surrounded by twinkling Christmas lights in the Winter chalet at the Rosewood London Hotel. Duchess Kate’s red and white Alessandra Rich dress seemed like a perfect choice for celebrating the Christmas season and starring in the holiday special. The mom of three likely paid homage to her late mother-in-law with the vintage design featuring a bow neckline and a favorite of Diana’s: polka dot print. Shop the dress on our LiketoKnow.It page (link in bio). #holiday #dress #special #christmas #season #celebrate #katemiddleton #tv #tvshows #baking #cake #holidayseason #fashion #fashionstyle