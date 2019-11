Pagan 30 mil dólares a ilustradora para acusar a Yuya de plagio con su paleta de sombras

View this post on Instagram

‼️‼️‼️I need your help. Does anyone else think this makeup palette looks really similar to @kelzuki’s “Creatures of the Order” series? @yuyacst, Yuya on YouTube, has 15 million followers on Instagram and 24 million subscribers on @youtube. Her makeup brand @bailandojuntos has 1 million @Instagram followers and she is, according to @businessinsider, one of the highest paid beauty influencers on YouTube. I’ve reached out repeatedly to Yuya’s team and haven’t gotten a response. When I was sent her post promoting the palette (slide 3), I thought it was my handwriting. If you’re willing, I would really appreciate anyone going to @bailandojuntos and/or @yuyacst and trying to let them know that I want to get in touch.