El trabajo secreto de Kate Middleton que ha llenado de orgullo a la reina Isabel
La duquesa se ha comportado como una futura reina lo haría.
La duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, ha mantenido un trabajo en secreto que ha llenado de orgullo a la reina Isabel.
Y es que la esposa del príncipe William ha estado trabajando en la Unidad de Maternidad del Hospital Kingston de Londres, según revelaron fuentes cercanas al Palacio de Kensington.
Este trabajo no ha tomado a nadie por sorpresa, pues la duquesa siempre ha mostrado su profundo interés por los niños, y la mayoría de sus actividades están relacionadas con niños.
View this post on Instagram
🎪 Need an extra acrobat, @Zurcaroh? Swipe 👉 to see more from when The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to the stage to thank the fantastic performers at this year’s Royal Variety Performance. The Royal Variety Performance is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, with money raised from tonight’s show helping hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. #Variety4Charity #RoyalVarietyPerformance
Esta iniciativa de Kate Middleton surge en su preocupación de indagar cómo las experiencias entre el nacimiento y los cinco años de edad afectan a las personas en la edad adulta.
Esto ha llenado de orgullo a la reina Isabel pues es un trabajo que toda futura reina debería hacer, siempre ayudando a los demás, especialmente a los niños.
View this post on Instagram
Five years ago The Duchess of Cambridge launched @eachhospices’ Nook Appeal, which aimed to raise funds for a purpose-built children’s hospice near Norwich — today The Duchess officially opened The Nook in Framingham Earl! The new hospice contains more areas for clinical care and dedicated therapy rooms, allowing EACH to meet the increased demand for its service and the ever-changing and more complex needs of those it cares for. The Duchess attended the launch of The Nook appeal in November 2014, and visited the charity’s previous Norfolk hospice in Quidenham in January 2017, which served as a home-from-home for over 25 years. Speaking at today’s opening, The Duchess said: “You have created here at The Nook a nurturing, caring environment that allows families who are going through the unimaginable the ability to spend precious quality time with each other, comforted in the knowledge that their children are being looked after in the best possible way. EACH was one of the very first charities that I decided to become Patron of after my marriage. Whilst a lot has changed since then, my commitment and support for this wonderful organisation and the work that you do has not”. East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk and supports their families. Their care service includes specialist nursing care, symptom management nursing, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies, counselling and volunteer services in the family home; all meeting the individual needs of the child, young person and whole family 📷 Kensington Palace
Desde que la duquesa tuvo a sus tres hijos, los príncipes George, Louis y la princesa Charlotte, su preocupación por los niños ha aumentado, y por eso siempre ha tratado de trabajar en todo lo que se relacione con ellos.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Wafia, aged seven, for tiaras and tea at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. The @ShaukatKhanum Memorial Cancer Hospital was built by Pakistan Prime Minister @ImranKhan.pti — who The Duke and Duchess met earlier on their visit to Pakistan — and is Pakistan’s largest tertiary care cancer hospital. In 1996 and 1997 Diana, Princess of Wales visited the hospital — today The Duke and Duchess visited the children’s ward at the hospital, where they spent time with patients undergoing treatment, and spoke with their families. 📷 Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitPakistan #Pakistan
Se espera que la duquesa de Cambridge retome su agenda oficial la semana próxima.